Motorola turns to GrapheneOS for smartphone security upgrade

Motorola is strengthening smartphone security through a long-term partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, a mobile security nonprofit that develops a hardened operating system based on the Android Open Source Project.

GrapheneOS includes protections designed to reduce entire classes of vulnerabilities, strengthen app sandboxing and system boundaries, and limit the impact of common exploits while maintaining a standard Android user experience.

GrapheneOS is best suited for users who prioritize privacy, security architecture, and greater control over their device. The operating system is currently available only on Google Pixel devices.

“By combining GrapheneOS’s pioneering engineering with Motorola’s decades of security expertise, real-world user insights, and Lenovo’s ThinkShield solutions, the collaboration will advance a new generation of privacy and security technologies,” the company said in the announcement.

Specific GrapheneOS features planned for integration have not been disclosed.

GrapheneOS developers noted that Motorola’s devices still do not meet the platform’s hardware requirements and that work is ongoing to bring them closer to those standards.

According to Motorola, joint research, software enhancements, and new security capabilities will continue in the coming months as the partnership evolves.