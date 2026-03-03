Fig Security emerges from stealth with $38 million to resilience-proof enterprise security

Fig Security, a new platform that finds and fixes broken security flows across your entire SecOps infrastructure, has launched from stealth with $38 million across Seed and Series A rounds. It addresses one of the least visible challenges yet most consequential in enterprise security: the quiet breakdown of security operations as environments grow more complex. The round is backed by Team8 and Ten Eleven Ventures, alongside a group of prominent security leaders.

Enterprises pour billions into Security Operations (SecOps), yet the leaders running these teams often operate in the dark. Because the underlying infrastructure is too sensitive to change, defenses often break without warning. This forces SecOps leaders to ask the most terrifying question in cybersecurity: ‘If the alarms are silent, are we actually safe, or just blind?’.

“The most dangerous failures in security are the ones you do not know about,” said Gal Shafir, CEO of Fig Security. “If a detection has not been triggered in months, teams often cannot tell whether that reflects true safety or a breakdown somewhere in the plumbing. We built Fig to give security teams their confidence back, so they can modernize their SOC, adopt AI, and move fast without shipping blind spots to production”.

Fig’s platform is designed to enable teams to continuously ensure the reliability and efficacy of their security operations across the stack. With a frictionless integration that works on any tech stack, Fig autonomously discovers and maps the organization’s complete detection and response flows.

The platform traces the entire data lineage end-to-end from its origin at data sources, through data pipelines, SIEMs, and data lakes, all the way to SOAR platforms and SOC AI agents. Fig alerts teams when changes begin to threaten detection or response capabilities, helping them understand the root cause and potential impact, and allowing them to evaluate and simulate fixes before changes are pushed to production.

Fig Security was founded in 2025 by Gal Shafir (CEO), Nir Loya Dahan (CPO), and Roy Haimof (CTO), veterans of Unit 8200 and Mamram, who went on to help modernize the world’s largest and most complex security operations centers. Shafir held leadership roles at Siemplify through its growth and $500 million acquisition by Google, later leading global security architecture for Google Cloud Security with a focus on Google SecOps.

“Security teams are under increasing pressure to move faster while managing growing operational complexity,” said Ori Barzilay, Partner at Team8. “The Fig Security team brings firsthand experience building and operating SecOps platforms at scale and is addressing a real gap in how organizations approach resilience in security operations.”