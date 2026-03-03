Keepnet launches AI incident response agents that redefine post-delivery email threat containment

Keepnet, the AI-powered Extended Human Risk Management (xHRM) platform, today announced the launch of its AI-Driven Email Incident Response Agents — autonomous AI agents that analyze, decide, act, and continuously learn to contain employee-reported email threats within minutes, not hours or days.

Unlike traditional incident response, which depends on manual triage, ticket queues, and analyst availability, Keepnet introduces a new response model: agentic, evidence-based containment at machine speed — governed by human oversight.

Within seconds, Keepnet AI agents execute analyst-grade investigations across 20+ tools, correlating message content, headers, URLs, attachments, and threat intelligence to deliver immediate, defensible response actions

Why traditional email incident response is no longer enough

Most organizations already have email security gateways, cloud protections, and phishing reporting buttons. Yet phishing, BEC, and credential-based threats continue to reach inboxes because modern attacks are:

Malware-free

Social engineering-driven

Activated after delivery

Dependent on identity context

Traditional incident response was built for malware outbreaks and endpoint alerts. Email threats today require something different.

The traditional model breaks down post-delivery

In conventional workflows:

Employees report suspicious emails

SOC teams manually investigate across multiple tools

Response is delayed by hours or days

Decisions vary across analysts, shifts, and regions

Most effort is wasted on benign volume

This creates the post-delivery control gap: Detection exists — but resolution is slow, inconsistent, and costly.

Keepnet’s unique approach: The AI post-delivery response layer

Keepnet is not another email security tool, and it is not traditional incident response automation.

Keepnet operates as an AI-driven post-delivery incident response layer that sits above existing email security platforms — converting employee reporting into high-confidence response actions

What makes Keepnet fundamentally different

Traditional IR answers: “Can an analyst investigate this?”

Keepnet answers: “Can AI agents resolve this immediately — with evidence, governance, and learning?”

Keepnet delivers:

Autonomous investigation at scale

Policy-based decision-making (not black-box scoring)

Proportionate containment with human control

Continuous improvement from analyst feedback

AI agents that analyze, decide, act, and learn

Keepnet’s AI agents execute the full response cycle:

Analyze – Correlate email indicators with 20+ intelligence sources in parallel.

Decide – Apply policy, confidence thresholds, and business context (role, department, risk).

Act – Remove malicious emails tenant-wide, notify users and SOC, trigger investigations.

Learn – Adapt continuously based on analyst classification and feedback.

This is what traditional IR cannot do: Resolve the majority of reported email incidents autonomously while improving over time.

Unique business value beyond automation

Keepnet is not “faster ticketing.” It is outcome-driven response.

Containment within minutes: Instead of waiting hours or days after a suspicious email is reported

Reduced SOC workload: AI handles the majority of reported volume end-to-end — analysts focus only on true exceptions

Lower likelihood and impact of credential incidents: Faster coordinated action reduces breach exposure

Material financial impact: Organizations using extensive AI in breach response have been shown to reduce breach costs by $1.9M, reinforcing the value of shortening dwell time

Trust, governance, and human control

Unlike opaque automation, Keepnet’s AI agents are designed for enterprise governance:

Data minimization and masking before processing.

Customer data never used for AI training.

Enterprise OpenAI APIs with zero retention.

Full auditability and human-in-the-loop approvals.

Automation remains explainable, defensible, and controlled.

“Traditional incident response was never designed for today’s post-delivery, identity-driven email threats,” said Ozan Ucar, Founder & CEO of Keepnet. “Security teams don’t need more alerts or more manual triage. They need AI agents that can investigate across dozens of tools within seconds, contain threats within minutes, and continuously learn — while keeping humans in full control. Keepnet delivers a fundamentally new post-delivery response layer with measurable operational impact.”

Take the next step: See your post-delivery risk reduction forecast

Keepnet invites CISOs and SOC leaders to request a personalized assessment to:

Contain reported threats within minutes

Reduce analyst workload at scale

Bring audit-ready governance into response

Extend existing email security with AI-driven containment

About Keepnet

Keepnet is an Extended Human Risk Management Platform (xHRM) helping organizations reduce employee-driven cybersecurity risk through AI-powered phishing simulations, behavioral microlearning, security awareness training, and AI-driven phishing incident response.

Keepnet complements existing email security by orchestrating the post-delivery response layer — transforming employee reporting into decisive, governed automated containment.