Keepnet launches AI incident response agents that redefine post-delivery email threat containment
Keepnet, the AI-powered Extended Human Risk Management (xHRM) platform, today announced the launch of its AI-Driven Email Incident Response Agents — autonomous AI agents that analyze, decide, act, and continuously learn to contain employee-reported email threats within minutes, not hours or days.
Unlike traditional incident response, which depends on manual triage, ticket queues, and analyst availability, Keepnet introduces a new response model: agentic, evidence-based containment at machine speed — governed by human oversight.
Within seconds, Keepnet AI agents execute analyst-grade investigations across 20+ tools, correlating message content, headers, URLs, attachments, and threat intelligence to deliver immediate, defensible response actions
Why traditional email incident response is no longer enough
Most organizations already have email security gateways, cloud protections, and phishing reporting buttons. Yet phishing, BEC, and credential-based threats continue to reach inboxes because modern attacks are:
- Malware-free
- Social engineering-driven
- Activated after delivery
- Dependent on identity context
Traditional incident response was built for malware outbreaks and endpoint alerts. Email threats today require something different.
The traditional model breaks down post-delivery
In conventional workflows:
- Employees report suspicious emails
- SOC teams manually investigate across multiple tools
- Response is delayed by hours or days
- Decisions vary across analysts, shifts, and regions
- Most effort is wasted on benign volume
This creates the post-delivery control gap: Detection exists — but resolution is slow, inconsistent, and costly.
Keepnet’s unique approach: The AI post-delivery response layer
Keepnet is not another email security tool, and it is not traditional incident response automation.
Keepnet operates as an AI-driven post-delivery incident response layer that sits above existing email security platforms — converting employee reporting into high-confidence response actions
What makes Keepnet fundamentally different
Traditional IR answers: “Can an analyst investigate this?”
Keepnet answers: “Can AI agents resolve this immediately — with evidence, governance, and learning?”
Keepnet delivers:
- Autonomous investigation at scale
- Policy-based decision-making (not black-box scoring)
- Proportionate containment with human control
- Continuous improvement from analyst feedback
AI agents that analyze, decide, act, and learn
Keepnet’s AI agents execute the full response cycle:
Analyze – Correlate email indicators with 20+ intelligence sources in parallel.
Decide – Apply policy, confidence thresholds, and business context (role, department, risk).
Act – Remove malicious emails tenant-wide, notify users and SOC, trigger investigations.
Learn – Adapt continuously based on analyst classification and feedback.
This is what traditional IR cannot do: Resolve the majority of reported email incidents autonomously while improving over time.
Unique business value beyond automation
Keepnet is not “faster ticketing.” It is outcome-driven response.
Containment within minutes: Instead of waiting hours or days after a suspicious email is reported
Reduced SOC workload: AI handles the majority of reported volume end-to-end — analysts focus only on true exceptions
Lower likelihood and impact of credential incidents: Faster coordinated action reduces breach exposure
Material financial impact: Organizations using extensive AI in breach response have been shown to reduce breach costs by $1.9M, reinforcing the value of shortening dwell time
Trust, governance, and human control
Unlike opaque automation, Keepnet’s AI agents are designed for enterprise governance:
- Data minimization and masking before processing.
- Customer data never used for AI training.
- Enterprise OpenAI APIs with zero retention.
- Full auditability and human-in-the-loop approvals.
Automation remains explainable, defensible, and controlled.
“Traditional incident response was never designed for today’s post-delivery, identity-driven email threats,” said Ozan Ucar, Founder & CEO of Keepnet. “Security teams don’t need more alerts or more manual triage. They need AI agents that can investigate across dozens of tools within seconds, contain threats within minutes, and continuously learn — while keeping humans in full control. Keepnet delivers a fundamentally new post-delivery response layer with measurable operational impact.”
Take the next step: See your post-delivery risk reduction forecast
Keepnet invites CISOs and SOC leaders to request a personalized assessment to:
- Contain reported threats within minutes
- Reduce analyst workload at scale
- Bring audit-ready governance into response
- Extend existing email security with AI-driven containment
About Keepnet
Keepnet is an Extended Human Risk Management Platform (xHRM) helping organizations reduce employee-driven cybersecurity risk through AI-powered phishing simulations, behavioral microlearning, security awareness training, and AI-driven phishing incident response.
Keepnet complements existing email security by orchestrating the post-delivery response layer — transforming employee reporting into decisive, governed automated containment.