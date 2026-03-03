Samsung brings Digital Home Key to Samsung Wallet, extending secure access to the home

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of Digital Home Key, a new feature within Samsung Wallet built on Aliro, a standardized smart lock access protocol that enables Samsung Galaxy users to unlock compatible smart door locks using their smartphone. This feature expands Samsung Wallet’s digital key capabilities beyond vehicles to the home, offering a secure and convenient way for users to unlock their homes.

“As we continue to evolve Samsung Wallet, delivering trusted mobile experiences remains at the core of our innovation,” said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through close collaboration with our partners and in alignment with the Aliro standard, Digital Home Key brings the same level of security and ease Samsung Galaxy users expect from Samsung Wallet to their homes.”

Samsung Wallet serves as a single, secure destination for essential items such as payment cards, IDs, passes and digital keys. With the introduction of Digital Home Key, Samsung Wallet now supports access to both vehicles and homes, integrated across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to support users’ daily routines.

Once a compatible smart door lock is set up through Samsung SmartThings using Matter, the global smart home standard, users can add a Digital Home Key to Samsung Wallet as part of the door lock onboarding process. Depending on device and lock capabilities, users can unlock their door by tapping their smartphone using near-field communication (NFC) technology, using hands-free access with ultra-wideband (UWB)’s proximity detection or remotely through the app.

Samsung Wallet’s Digital Home Key adopts the Aliro standard, an industry-standardized communication protocol developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), to enable secure, interoperable digital keys for smart locks. Along these lines, Samsung is collaborating with leading smart lock brands to support Samsung Wallet Digital Home Key, including Aqara, Nuki, Schlage and Xthings.

Digital Home Keys are securely stored within Samsung Wallet on the device and safeguarded by Samsung Knox, Samsung’s industry-leading security platform. The solution is designed to align with EAL6+ grade certification standards, providing robust protection against unauthorized access to digital keys.

With this level of protection, users maintain control over their Digital Home Key, even if a device is misplaced. Access can be remotely managed or removed using Samsung Find, while biometric or PIN authentication within Samsung Wallet ensures that only authorized users can manage and use their home keys.