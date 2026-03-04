Google speeds up Chrome updates with new security-focused release cycle

The Chrome browser is moving to a two-week release cycle, a change intended to give developers and users faster access to new features, performance improvements and bug fixes.

The new schedule begins with the stable release of Chrome 153 on September 8, 2026, followed by new beta and stable releases every two weeks. The change applies to desktop, Android and iOS platforms, while the Dev and Canary channels remain unchanged.

“While releases will be more frequent, their smaller scope minimizes disruption and simplifies post-release debugging. And thanks to recent process enhancements, we are confident this shift will maintain our high standards for stability,” Chrome Browser Release Team Manager Ben Mason and Distinguished Engineer Deepak Ravichandran said in the blog.

At the same time, the Extended Stable channel, introduced in 2021 for enterprise administrators and organizations that need more time to manage updates, will continue on an eight-week release cycle. Google, however, recommends the two-week Stable option as the most secure choice for enterprise users when security outweighs maintenance costs.

Google added that Chromebook users will continue to have extended release options, with Chrome updates rolling out after additional platform testing.