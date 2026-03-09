iProov secures hiring, access, and recovery by verifying the human behind every login

iProov the iProov Workforce Solution Suite, designed to protect enterprises from deepfakes and other identity attacks while improving operational efficiency. It enables organizations to verify genuine human presence and stop attackers. The suite supports remote hiring and onboarding, shared device access, step-up and privileged access, and account recovery.

Enterprises have invested heavily in zero trust, deploying SSO, MFA, and passkeys, yet identity attacks continue to scale. The reason is structural, identity systems were designed to verify credentials, sessions, and devices. Not the humans behind them. Attackers have learned to exploit this gap at scale. Operatives from OFAC-sanctioned nations have infiltrated over 300 companies using deepfake filters to pass remote video interviews (US Department of Justice, 2024).

A single deepfake video call cost Arup $25 million in fraudulent transfers. A single social engineering call to an IT help desk triggered the most costly cyber incident in UK history, with estimated losses at Jaguar Land Rover exceeding £1.9 billion and affecting over 5,000 UK organizations (Cyber Monitoring Centre, October 2025). 62% of organizations have experienced a deepfake attack in the past year (Gartner Survey Reveals GenAI Attacks Are on the Rise, 2025). To combat this escalating and systemic threat, organizations must move beyond verifying credentials to verifying the human behind them.

“Whether it’s a deepfake, a stolen credential, or a convincing social engineering call, the common thread in modern identity attacks is deception,” said Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov. “By verifying genuine human presence at critical moments, organizations can keep legitimate business moving quickly and confidently while stopping both AI-driven impersonation and traditional identity attacks.”

The iProov Workforce Solution Suite enables organizations to confirm that a verified, genuine human is behind critical digital interactions throughout the identity lifecycle:

Remote hiring and onboarding: Stop deepfake candidates and synthetic identities before day one

Stop deepfake candidates and synthetic identities before day one Shared device access: Deliver seamless, accountable access across devices without passwords

Deliver seamless, accountable access across devices without passwords Step-up and privileged access: Confirm genuine human presence before high-risk actions and sensitive approvals

Confirm genuine human presence before high-risk actions and sensitive approvals Account recovery: Re-anchor identity to a verified human from any device without the help desk

It’s designed to address the full spectrum of human identity risk, from AI-enabled impersonation and social engineering to insider threats and third-party access. The result is a reduction in AI-enabled identity attacks, fewer help desk escalations, and stronger assurance and audit accountability.

The Solution Suite works in conjunction with IAM, IGA, and PAM platforms, strengthening assurance at the moments when credential-based controls alone aren’t enough. Unlike knowledge or possession factors, the biometric inherence factor can’t be lost, stolen, or shared, and it works independently of the device, closing the lifecycle gaps where legacy controls often fail. It’s conformant with NIST SP 800-63-4, FIDO Face Verification, ISO 30107-3 (PAD), and CEN 18099 (IAD), and aligned to zero trust frameworks.