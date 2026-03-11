Network Map 2.0 provides live network mapping and faster risk containment

Zero Networks has announced Network Map 2.0, an advancement in real-time network mapping designed to help large enterprises eliminate decision paralysis, reduce blast radius and turn visibility into immediate, enforceable action.

Network Map 2.0 capability replaces static, point-in-time visualizations that must be generated on demand with a continuously updated, living map of the enterprise. Unlike legacy microsegmentation approaches that rely on delayed, point-in-time analysis of historical data, Network Map 2.0 operates in real-time. It continuously ingests, normalizes, deduplicates, and correlates network activity so the environment is always current, always mapped, and immediately actionable. The result is real-time east-west clarity, not retrospective analysis.

Large enterprises do not struggle with a lack of data, they struggle with operational risk. Hybrid environments evolve faster than teams can document them, while static diagrams and flow logs fail to show what actually matters in the moment: which assets are communicating, which paths create risk, and how far an incident can spread. The challenge is magnified by the growth of internal network traffic.

According to the Global Data Center Traffic Infographic, east-west traffic accounted for approximately 86% of total data center traffic as early as 2020 and continues to grow as AI-driven workloads increase internal system-to-system communication. This is precisely where most organizations lack visibility.

With Network Map 2.0, security teams can see exactly what is happening across on-prem, cloud, IoT/OT, and Kubernetes environments in a single unified view. The platform highlights privileged access, high-risk ports, external exposure, and anomalous communication paths, focusing teams on what materially increases business risk instead of overwhelming them with raw telemetry.

In addition to Zero Networks automated policies, security teams also have the option to generate segmentation policies based on real-time, actual traffic patterns and then simulate enforcement before rollout to avoid business disruption. During incidents, SOC and response teams can instantly visualize lateral movement paths and blast radius, enabling faster quarantine, containment and measurable reduction of exposure.

Network Map 2.0 also provides: