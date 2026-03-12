Socure Launch enables startups to deploy identity verification and fraud controls

Socure has announced Socure Launch, providing every organization with immediate access to industry tested, pre-built identity and fraud solutions. This marks a new era for Socure, providing startups an enterprise level of identity verification, fraud detection, and compliance decisioning.

With Socure Launch, developers can instantly build on Socure’s RiskOS platform and move from account creation to production-ready identity and risk workflows in minutes, rather than weeks.

Early-stage disruptors, especially in fintech, crypto, gaming, marketplaces, and e-commerce, are required to scale fast with lean resources while maintaining trust. The stakes are just as high as for enterprise organizations. Regulatory pressure and the threat landscape are no different and only intensify with AI.

As a result, startups face stark trade-offs. They can ship products with weak identity and risk control solutions that leave them exposed to elevated fraud risk, divert capital and engineering resources to build risk systems from scratch, or overinvest in enterprise solutions that are ill-fitted to their current needs.

“With Socure Launch, identity and risk will never hold back innovation. Over the past year, we’ve seen an 8,000% increase in AI-driven fraud attacks across Socure’s network. As a result, we recognize that all organizations need the same identity infrastructure that the world’s largest enterprises rely on,” said Johnny Ayers, CEO of Socure. “With Socure Launch, we’re giving every developer a production-grade identity layer, so they can ship safely today, grow confidently tomorrow, and never have to rebuild as they scale.”

Socure Launch is available with simple, pay-as-you-go pricing, including $1,000 per month in platform credits, giving startups immediate access to enterprise-grade identity and fraud capabilities without long-term contracts or heavy upfront commitments.

Teams can choose from production-ready onboarding and payout experiences built to support critical needs in AI threat landscape, including onboarding legitimate users quickly and with decreased friction, continuous fraud monitoring, OFAC and watchlist screening, prefill to accelerate onboarding, intelligent step-up to document verification when needed, and more.