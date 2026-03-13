Accertify’s Attack State targets credential stuffing and ATO attacks

Accertify has announced the launch of Attack State, a new capability in its Account Protection solution designed to help organizations detect and respond to coordinated login attacks and other automated threats targeting customer accounts.

Attack State analyzes login activity continuously and compares it to the organization’s broader traffic patterns to determine when a client’s environment may be under active attack. By comparing expected network behavior with real-time activity, the capability identifies anomalies associated with bot-driven campaigns, credential stuffing, and account takeover attempts.

Attack State provides both fraud and cybersecurity teams with greater visibility into account access attempts across web, mobile, and API environments. When abnormal activity is detected, Attack State surfaces alerts and contextual intelligence automatically, helping cybersecurity teams assess potential threats, monitor system performance, and adjust perimeter defenses if necessary.

For fraud prevention teams, the benefit is earlier awareness of attacks that may otherwise go unnoticed until downstream fraud or account compromise occurs. Additionally, Attack State allows Accertify’s models to adjust to the traffic anomaly and continue to allow good users through while blocking malicious bad actors.

“Customer accounts are one of the most valuable targets for attackers today,” said Andy Mortland, SVP of product and development, Accertify. “This is why we must broaden fraud controls beyond the point of checkout alone. Organizations need visibility into signals across the entire customer journey, from login activity to transactions to post-purchase. Attack State is an example of the power of taking a holistic, platform approach to fraud, one that connects early attack signals with downstream fraud decisioning, giving fraud and cybersecurity teams the context they need to respond faster and protect customer accounts.”