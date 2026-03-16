KEEQuant advances chip-scale QKD for telecom, data centers, and critical infrastructure

KEEQuant has announced its commercial chip-scale QKD technology, marking an advance in quantum-secure communications. The system replaces bulky optical assemblies with photonic integration, lowering the cost and complexity of quantum key distribution and making quantum-safe key exchange a practical upgrade for telecom operators, data center providers, and critical infrastructure organizations.

The result is smaller, more scalable systems that remain compatible with existing fiber environments and encryption solutions, making adoption more practical for organizations preparing their infrastructure for the long-term cryptographic risks posed by quantum computing.

“For years, QKD has been seen as strategically important, but too complex and too costly for broad deployment,” said Imran Khan, Managing Director at KEEQuant. “Bringing QKD to the chip scale changes that. It gives quantum-safe key exchange the economics and practicality it needs to move into real-world networks.”

Based on this technology, KEEQuant will begin shipments to first customers later this year.

Why chip-scale QKD is a market inflection point:

A lower system-cost basis fundamentally changes the economics of QKD

Wider accessibility makes quantum-safe key exchange viable for many more applications and customers

Broader market adoption becomes possible as QKD moves beyond premium niche deployments

New business models and integration opportunities open up across communications, security and quantum-network infrastructure

Technically, the milestone is the integration and system-level validation of the optical building blocks required for QKD on photonic chips. Using commercial PICs, KEEQuant integrated transmitter and receiver lasers, modulation, receiver optics, and detection at the chip scale, replacing optical assemblies with a compact photonic architecture.

Beyond miniaturization, this establishes the basis for repeatable packaging, manufacturable system design, and reliable system-level integration of chip-scale QKD components.

With this development, KEEQuant moves quantum-safe communications closer to commercial infrastructure.