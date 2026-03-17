What to do in the first 24 hours of a breach

In this Help Net Security video, Arvind Parthasarathi, CEO of CYGNVS, walks through a 10-step process for handling a cybersecurity breach. The first five steps cover preparation: setting up an out-of-band communication platform, identifying internal stakeholders, selecting external providers like legal counsel and forensic firms, building cross-functional playbooks, and running tabletop exercises to test those playbooks.

The second five steps address what to do once a breach is underway. These include setting up real-time dashboards, managing access and legal privilege, gathering evidence for potential regulatory review, communicating with employees not involved in the response, and tracking compliance reporting requirements across jurisdictions.

Webinar: The True State of Security 2026