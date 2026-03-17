New Kingston IronKey USB drive delivers enterprise-grade data security

Kingston Digital has announced the launch of the next-generation IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 (LP50 G2) hardware-encrypted USB flash drive. The drive provides enterprise-grade security with FIPS 197 and AES 256-bit hardware encryption in XTS mode. It also safeguards against BadUSB with digitally signed firmware and against brute force password attacks.

LP50G2 features a premium space grey metal casing and supports both Admin and User passwords with options for Complex or Passphrase modes. Complex mode allows 6–16 character passwords using at least three of four character sets. Passphrase mode supports PINs, sentences, word lists, or other memorable phrases from 10–64 characters.

Admin can enable or reset User passwords as needed. To aid in password entry, the “eye” symbol can be enabled to reveal the typed-in password, reducing typos leading to failed login attempts. Brute Force password attacks protection locks the User password after 10 failed password attempts in a row and crypto-erases the drive if the Admin password is entered incorrectly 10 times in a row.

Additional safeguards include virtual keyboard to protect against keyloggers and screenloggers and anti-fingerprint coating on the casing which helps with resisting scratches.

Designed for everyday convenience, LP50G2 is easy for anyone to setup and use, with no application installation required. It is compatible with both Windows and macOS systems so users can access files from multiple systems.

“With the LP50G2, the Kingston IronKey line up is all XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-encrypted with a baseline FIPS 197 certification by a NIST authorised lab,” said Oscar Escayola Kaloudis, EMEA Flash Business Manager and Sales Manager DACH, Middle East and Africa, Greece and Israel for Kingston, EMEA. “In addition, IronKey leads the industry with three best-in-class FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validated drives. This portfolio offers superior data protection solutions designed to meet the specific requirements of consumer, enterprise, and government customers.”

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 is available in capacities from 32GB – 256GB and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 features and specifications: