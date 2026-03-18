Island Enterprise Platform delivers unified control for workspaces and AI

Island has launched the Island Enterprise Platform. This unified enterprise environment extends the security, productivity, and user experience of the Island Enterprise Browser to also include consumer browsers, desktop applications, and networks.

The Island Enterprise Platform provides universal policies and permissions to networking, AI enablement, application access, data protection, identity, and productivity services. Context such as user role, device posture, geolocation, and network conditions dynamically governs access and protection in real time.

Instead of receiving a diminished experience hampered by unnecessary backhaul, streaming pixels, and fragile choke points, knowledge workers simply authenticate from any device and immediately work at full productivity, all while operating within enterprise-defined security and compliance policies. They can access SaaS applications, thick desktop applications, internal systems, and AI tools, all within Island’s consistent, governed environment.

When work begins, end users rely on a device, an identity, web and thick applications, internal network resources, and AI tools, while the enterprise must ensure security, compliance, and protection across all of them. Historically, delivering this access and enforcing that protection has required complex mechanics: routing traffic through centralized inspection services, relying on SSL break-and-inspect, streaming pixels from virtual desktops, managing credentials separately, and layering disconnected technologies around the experience.

Addressing each problem in isolation constrained CIOs’ and CISOs’ abilities to think strategically and burdened workers with operational drag.

“Organizations have assembled a massive stack of point solutions. While each was a rational answer to a tactical problem, over time, the solutions themselves became the problem,” said Mike Fey, CEO of Island. “There is a real opportunity here to provide a significant upgrade to the user experience while raising security to levels not often achieved with legacy stacks. Work should function in a way that supports the end user, not fight against them — all while advancing IT and security requirements in a much more cost-effective way.”

A workspace designed around the User

The Island Enterprise Platform provides an integrated suite of Enterprise Computing Services, architected and delivered by Island and enforced through one unified policy fabric across the following surfaces:

Island Enterprise Browser embeds IT, security, and productivity needs into the browser itself.

Island Extension enhances consumer browsers with enterprise capabilities.

Island Desktop extends Island policies to thick and native desktop applications.

Island’s Enterprise Computing Services bring security by design everywhere end users work, while making them more efficient.

AI Services enable safe adoption of AI tools while protecting data at the moment of use. These overcome barriers that currently limit enterprise AI adoption and force users to go rogue.

Network Services have redefined Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to deliver resilient, application-level access without forcing all traffic through centralized inspection layers.

Data Services protect sensitive data across workflows.

Identity Services embed identity governance directly into the workspace.

Endpoint Services extend governance into native desktop environments.

Productivity Services provide real-time insight into application performance and enable organizations to guide users directly within their workspace.

All services operate through a shared management console, giving administrators one platform and one control plane to bring consistent enforcement everywhere work occurs.

“We collect a lot of sensitive data. We want and need to protect it as best as we can. We wanted to find a solution that is simple, secure, and sustainable,” said Daniel Estermann, Head of IT at Swiss Life. “Normally, security and data protection are not really end-user friendly. That’s where almost every other solution has gaps. Island has a special concept. Everything is included. For me, it’s the next-generation workspace.”

Network-centric models can see encrypted connections, but not AI prompts, intent, or output generated inside applications. They also sit on the sideline when it comes to agentic workflows and automation.

The Island Enterprise Platform, however, governs work at the presentation layer, across browsers and desktops, to safely enable generative and agentic AI while maintaining full visibility and control.

“The problems with modern workspaces were already chronic, with end users facing technology friction all day. The introduction of AI has made such technology pains more acute,” said Fey. “Now, knowledge workers can gain AI superpowers, but only if the workspace stops slowing, blocking, and shutting off AI tools for fear of misuse. The sooner that organizations can empower workers safely, the sooner they can fully embrace AI and the future of enterprise work.”