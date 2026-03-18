ManageEngine expands Endpoint Central with EDR and secure access

ManageEngine has announced the expansion of its unified endpoint management and security (UEMS) platform, Endpoint Central, to include endpoint detection and response (EDR) and secure private access capabilities. The additions bolster Endpoint Central’s endpoint security capabilities by enabling AI-powered threat detection, automated remediation, and zero trust access to internal applications through device trust verification.

As enterprises manage increasingly distributed workforces and device fleets, endpoints have emerged as both the operational hub of IT and the primary attack surface. Many organizations still rely on fragmented tools for endpoint management, threat protection, and remote access, creating operational complexity and security gaps. Meanwhile, attackers are using AI-assisted techniques to scale increasingly sophisticated threats such as ransomware.

VPN-based access models further expand risk by granting broad network connectivity after authentication. As a result, enterprises are beginning to shift toward integrated, unified, AI-powered platforms that consolidate endpoint management, security, and zero trust access to reduce complexity and strengthen endpoint resilience.

“Endpoint security has become a speed problem: enterprises need to detect and contain threats earlier while enforcing Zero Trust access to internal applications when credentials are compromised,” said Chirag Mehta, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Bringing EDR together with device-trust-based access controls helps shrink attacker dwell time and reduce the blast radius from endpoint-driven incidents.”

By integrating EDR and Secure Private Access into Endpoint Central, ManageEngine unifies threat detection, response, and secure access enforcement on a single natively-built platform, enabling IT and security teams to operate from a shared layer of endpoint intelligence. Unified telemetry accelerates cross-domain detection and investigation while enabling remediation actions such as patching and configuration hardening directly through endpoint management workflows. Built on a single lightweight agent and a centralized console, Endpoint Central streamlines access control, incident response, and device management.

“As enterprise environments become more distributed, the endpoint has become the enforcement point for both threat detection and access control,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine. “With these capabilities, we’re helping organizations shift from reactive security to autonomous resilience—enabling earlier threat detection and faster remediation while ensuring only trusted devices access critical resources.”

Key capabilities

The new capabilities extend Endpoint Central’s coverage as a unified endpoint management and security platform with advanced detection, response, and secure access controls.