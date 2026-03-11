Zero trust, zero buzzwords: Here’s what it means

In this Help Net Security video, Murat Balaban, CEO of Zenarmor, breaks down zero trust and zero trust network access (ZTNA) without the buzzwords.

The video covers why this approach matters, including the risk of lateral movement after a breach and the growing number of remote workers accessing private resources. Murat walks through three real-world scenarios: stolen VPN credentials, a compromised employee laptop, and third-party contractor access. In each case, he contrasts how a traditional VPN responds versus how ZTNA limits the damage.

The core idea is that access should be granted based on verified identity, device health, and context, not just network location.