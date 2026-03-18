Polygraf AI launches Desktop Overlay for real-time AI behavior control in enterprise operations

Polygraf AI has announced the launch of its Desktop Overlay, a new product designed to provide continuous, real-time guidance for compliance operations and data protection directly at the user interface level, as a personal compliance assistant.

Built for highly regulated and government agencies, the Desktop Overlay runs at the edge and preemptively warns users of sensitive data exposure while they are writing, before the data is sent to third-party models, external systems, or leaves device endpoints, and requires no integration.

As AI adoption accelerates across everyday workflows, organizations face a growing challenge: sensitive information is increasingly shared unintentionally through chat tools, AI assistants, email, and browser-based applications. Traditional Data Loss Prevention (DLP) tools rely on post-exposure audits, endpoint monitoring, or reactive controls that introduce friction and often fail to stop human error in the moment. Polygraf AI’s Desktop Overlay addresses this gap.

Data protection at the edge

Operating directly at the desktop interface, across all applications, the Overlay identifies and flags sensitive information within 100 milliseconds, as users type. Using intuitive color-coding, it highlights confidential data, such as employee IDs or contact information, in yellow, and critical regulatory data, like Social Security numbers, API keys, or protected health information, in red, providing immediate visual feedback so users can correct mistakes before data leaves the organization.

Unlike legacy DLP systems, the Overlay does not wait for data to be transmitted or logged. It proactively highlights sensitive content in real time using Polygraf’s task-specific Small Language Models. These models run entirely within customer infrastructure, requiring as little as 1.3 GHz CPU and 8GB RAM while consuming just 40-120MB RAM giving organizations complete control, visibility, and auditability over AI interactions.

The result is a shift from reactive enforcement to continuous protection and education.

Additionally, with the Overlay, Polygraf provides real-time behavioral training for employees. Rather than blocking workflows or relying solely on annual compliance trainings, the Desktop Overlay serves as an always-on security coach. As employees see real-time highlighting across email, chat, AI tools, and internal systems, they develop a practical understanding of what constitutes sensitive information within their organization.

Over time, this builds lasting security awareness while reducing accidental exposure. During the pilot testing, customers saw up to a 72% decline in their DLP (Data Leakage Prevention) triggers within 4 weeks of Overlay adoption.

For organizations operating under SOC2, HIPAA, GDPR, NIST-RMF, or other compliance frameworks, the Overlay combines immediate safeguards with long-term improvements in workforce behavior. It enables productivity while strengthening governance.

This shift toward preemptive control is becoming imperative as organizations struggle to govern autonomous AI deployments. According to Gartner, “By 2027, 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled due to high costs, unclear value, and inadequate controls.” Polygraf AI directly addresses the “controls” gap by embedding security into the user’s natural workflow, ensuring AI initiatives move from pilot to production safely.

“Enterprises must transition from passive auditing to active runtime enforcement that spans the entire AI lifecycle,” said Toghrul Tahirov, Head of AI at Polygraf. “We’ve engineered our AI usage control architecture to operationalize risk management directly at the execution layer, filling the critical oversight gaps that legacy security stacks frequently overlook. Our Desktop Overlay builds compliance into daily workflows, reducing legal risk and turning accountability into a driver of growth.”

Over the past year, Polygraf AI has expanded its footprint across the defense, financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors, where data sovereignty and compliance are mission-critical. The company’s premise-agnostic AI Behavioral Usage Control Layer provides explainable, auditable controls that align with strict regulatory and operational requirements, offering organizations a practical alternative to opaque, cloud-dependent AI security tools.

With the launch of the Desktop Overlay, Polygraf extends its AI security platform directly to the individual user, embedding protection into daily workflows without disrupting productivity.