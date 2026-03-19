Omnix AI Advisor brings real-time credential threat insights to enterprise security teams

Dashlane has unveiled Omnix AI Advisor, a natural-language AI security assistant embedded into the Dashlane Omnix platform. Built upon Omnix’s advanced credential protection and visibility capabilities, Omnix AI Advisor accelerates enterprises’ transition to a proactive security posture by turning real-time credential risk data, such as dark web exposure and phishing logs, into contextual, actionable intelligence.

Security teams are inundated with data, making it difficult to know what matters most. Omnix AI Advisor correlates multiple data points to identify risk patterns, empowering security teams to focus on the highest fidelity signal of risk to prevent credential-based breaches. Omnix is the only platform that collects credential risk data across every protected employee browser, independent of vault use, enabling Omnix AI Advisor to surface credential threats undetectable by other solutions.

“Our AI Advisor draws from Omnix’s deep visibility into credential risk to arm security teams with unprecedented insight into threats across their workforce, so they can act quickly,” said John Bennett, Dashlane CEO. “Dashlane is ushering in a secure AI future with security and privacy built-in by design, not bolted on. We’re committed to building and securing AI today in a way that the entire industry will have to tomorrow.”

AI innovation with trust built-in

CISOs are increasingly concerned about AI tools accessing corporate data amid a rise in AI-related data leaks. Vendors offering AI solutions often prioritize speed over security, decrypting and processing customer data on cloud infrastructure they can access. For credential data, which can include employee names, domains accessed, password health, and phishing exposure, this is a fundamental trust issue.

Dashlane has engineered a different path where AI performance and privacy coincide. Omnix AI Advisor runs inside Dashlane’s Confidential AI Engine, an architectural layer that operates with the same zero-knowledge principles that protect user vaults. The Confidential AI Engine uses a cloud secure enclave – a hardware-isolated boundary inaccessible to Dashlane or any third-party – to decrypt, process, and re-encrypt information for result delivery, ensuring confidentiality.

“Our security team is seeking to leverage AI as a force multiplier so we can focus more time on strategic work and serving the business. However, we must do so responsibly, in partnership with security solutions we can trust with our corporate data,” said Leo Cunningham, CISO at AI biotech pioneer Owkin. “Dashlane’s security-first approach to AI is exactly what our business demands, and one reason why Omnix is a key platform in protecting our workforce and customers.”

Real-time credential intelligence for every login

Operating on Dashlane telemetry, Omnix AI Advisor can: