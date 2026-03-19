Versa Secure Enterprise Browser delivers browser-native security for enterprise apps

Versa has revealed early access to Versa Secure Enterprise Browser, a new browser-native security capability within the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform that protects employees, contractors, and partner users as they access web, SaaS, and enterprise AI applications by enforcing security, access, and data protection policies directly within the browser session.

The browser has become the dominant execution environment for enterprise work, yet it often remains outside the reach of consistent security, access, and data protection controls. Employees now interact directly with SaaS applications, AI assistants, web applications, and cloud services inside the browser session itself, where organizations need visibility and policy enforcement over actions such as copying data, uploading files, pasting into AI tools, and downloading sensitive content.

Versa closes this gap by bringing identity-aware, posture-aware, and data-aware controls directly into the browser. Organizations can govern access to web applications, prevent sensitive data exposure, block web-borne threats such as phishing or malicious scripts, and apply security policies consistently for employees working from anywhere.

“The browser is rapidly becoming the primary workspace for how employees interact with SaaS, web, and AI applications,” said Anusha Vaidyanathan, Senior Director, Product Management, Versa. “With Versa Secure Enterprise Browser, customers can extend the same SASE architecture they already rely on into the browser session itself, bringing browser-native visibility, access control, and data protection into a unified policy framework across SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and the broader VersaONE platform. At RSA we will demonstrate this capability in a live GenAI environment.”

In the Gartner Market Guide for Secure Web Browsers published in February 2026, Gartner forecasts that “by 2028, 25% of organizations will augment existing secure remote access tools by deploying at least one secure enterprise browser technology, up from approximately 10% today.”

“Organizations rely on web browsers as the primary interface for accessing most applications and cloud services, making them the main gateway to sensitive corporate data,” the Gartner report explains.

“Web browsers are the primary access method for most corporate applications and provide an endpoint-agnostic enterprise security control point,” said Max Taggett, Senior Principal Analyst, Gartner. “Security leaders can use a SEB to reduce risk and improve the digital experience.”

Browser-native security built into universal SASE

Versa Secure Enterprise Browser is centrally managed as part of the VersaONE platform and enforces identity-aware and posture-aware policy controls directly within the browser session across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. Built on Chromium, it gives organizations a familiar browser foundation while extending enterprise-grade visibility and control into the session layer.

Rather than introducing another isolated browser security stack, Versa integrates browser-layer enforcement into the same policy, telemetry, and management framework that powers its secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), zero trust network access (ZTNA), and related security services. This gives organizations a more consistent and operationally simpler way to secure activity across networks, applications, and browser sessions.