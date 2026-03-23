Broadcom delivers XDR solution to under-resourced SOC teams

Broadcom announced Symantec CBX (Carbon Black XDR), a cloud-based platform that combines Symantec and Carbon Black technologies in one intuitive solution.

CBX addresses the needs of the industry’s largest and historically underserved market: organizations that lack the resources and training for complex security implementations but face the same formidable attackers and threats.

While today’s cyberattacks continue to escalate, organizations that used to fly under the radar of sophisticated attackers are facing more advanced persistent threats and nation-state level cyber adversaries. Out-of-reach defense capabilities, staffing shortages, and costly and complex point solutions leave these teams unable to outmaneuver increasingly sophisticated attacks.

CBX addresses these problems by integrating the innovative and proven capabilities of Symantec and Carbon Black into a unified, cloud-based XDR solution. CBX combines Symantec’s robust prevention, Adaptive Protection, Data Security, Cloud SWG and Incident Prediction features with Carbon Black’s pioneering EDR technology for deep visibility, exceptional threat detection, and rapid response across attack surfaces.

​This integrated platform delivers advanced security across endpoints, networks, and data, all tailored for organizations who face enterprise-grade threats but aren’t equipped with enterprise-grade Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

With its ability to correlate incident signals across endpoints, networks, and data, CBX puts capabilities into the hands of the largest segment of the cybersecurity market: organizations whose security needs keep escalating in an AI-driven threat landscape, even as their resources remain stagnant. For the first time, budget-limited security teams will have access to premium protections that were previously priced and configured beyond their reach, from Secure Web Gateway (SWG) filtering to world-class data security capabilities.

“Organizations of all sizes are facing increasingly sophisticated threats, but many security teams are still challenged by limited resources,” said Feris Rifai, President, Leap, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX. “Combining Leap’s scale and expertise with solutions like Symantec CBX helps us expand access to advanced security capabilities in a way that is practical and approachable for our customers. By bringing together prevention, detection and response in a more unified experience, we’re able to strengthen security outcomes across the broader IT ecosystem.”

“This announcement marks a major milestone as we unite the strengths of Symantec and Carbon Black into a single, robust solution,” said Jason Rolleston, VP and GM, Enterprise Security Group, Broadcom. “CBX empowers organizations of all sizes with the advanced, yet intuitive capabilities to tackle modern threats with confidence and efficiency through industry-first technologies and intelligent automation. The platform extends enterprise-grade protection and real-time insights to organizations that have historically been under-resourced and can no longer rely on security through obscurity.”

With CBX, security professionals and partners defending organizations of all sizes and verticals can:

Unlock advanced protection: CBX makes enterprise-grade capabilities like secure web gateway (SWG) filtering, sensitive data scanning, and comprehensive prevention accessible to smaller organizations without the resource requirements, custom implementation complexity, or dedicated teams those solutions typically require.

Speed up investigations and response: The platform uses AI to intelligently correlate signals across multiple attack surfaces (endpoint, network, data, cloud, and identity) rather than generating separate low-fidelity alerts. It automatically links security events into high-confidence incidents, helping SOC analysts quickly shift from alert to investigation and response.

See adversary activity in a single pane: CBX provides integrated visibility across attack surfaces using a single Threat Tracer interface, allowing analysts to visually trace an attacker’s complete workflow and understand where they came in, how they did it, and what data they accessed across endpoint, network, email, and cloud environments.

Stop living off the land (LOTL) attacks before they begin: CBX incorporates Symantec Adaptive Protection, which alerts and can automatically block anomalous use of legitimate software that attackers leverage in Living-Off-The-Land attacks.

Leverage AI-powered guidance for faster response: CBX also includes breakthrough Incident Prediction capabilities that can predict an attacker’s next four to five moves so security teams can shut down attacks before they do damage In addition, the platform offers the new SymantecAI Security Assistant trained on threat intelligence, analytics, telemetry and documentation to help analysts investigate incidents, classify attackers, match ransomware TTPs, and surface remediation guidance.

Upskill your team with AI-driven insights: With 85% of incident flags now coming with AI-powered incident prediction recommendations, CBX enables every team member to see and understand what’s happening and why. And by incorporating Symantec’s comprehensive Incident Summaries, CBX saves security analysts time while helping even junior analysts understand the implications of every incident.