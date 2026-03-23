Top must-visit companies at RSAC 2026

RSAC 2026 Conference is taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco March 23 – 26. With hundreds of booths, countless product demos, and nonstop buzz, navigating RSAC can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve done the legwork to highlight the standout companies you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re looking for cutting-edge innovation, industry veterans with new offerings, or rising stars shaking things up, these exhibitors are bringing something special to the floor this year. Be sure to carve out time in your schedule to stop by, as you might just discover your next big opportunity.

Booth S-3316 | Book a demo

Apiiro is an application security company with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. Its agentic Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform helps security and development teams detect, prioritize, and fix risks across the software development lifecycle, from design through code to deployment. Powered by patented Deep Code Analysis technology, the platform provides code-to-runtime context, automated threat modeling, and AI-driven remediation. Apiiro has raised over $135 million in funding from investors including General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, and Greylock. Gartner, IDC, and Frost and Sullivan have all recognized Apiiro as a leader in ASPM, and its customers include USAA, BlackRock, Shell, and TIAA.

Booth ESE-19

Cline is an open-source AI coding agent that runs inside Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IDEs, and the command line. It goes beyond code completion by reading codebases, creating and editing files, executing terminal commands, automating browser interactions, and connecting to external tools via the Model Context Protocol, all with user approval at each step. Developers can bring their own API keys and connect to any major AI provider, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Gemini, AWS Bedrock, and local models. Cline has surpassed 5 million installs and nearly 60,000 GitHub stars, and is trusted by developers at companies including Samsung, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, and Visa.

Booth N-5181 | Book a strategy session

GlobalSign by GMO is a leading Certificate Authority and digital identity provider founded in Belgium in 1996 and now a subsidiary of Japan’s GMO Internet Group. The company issues SSL/TLS certificates, S/MIME email security certificates, code signing certificates, and document signing solutions to businesses, enterprises, cloud providers, and IoT manufacturers worldwide. Its Atlas platform enables automated certificate lifecycle management at scale. GlobalSign by GMO is a founding member of the CA/Browser Forum and became a Qualified Trust Service Provider under the eIDAS regulation in both the EU and the UK. With over 600 employees across more than a dozen countries, the company serves clients including Microsoft, Cisco, and Johnson and Johnson.

Booth S-2452

IDEMIA is a global leader in biometrics and cryptography, providing identity and security solutions to governments and enterprises in more than 180 countries. The company operates through two main divisions: IDEMIA Secure Transactions, which delivers payment cards, eSIM connectivity, and cryptographic security including hardware security modules and post-quantum cryptographic libraries; and IDEMIA Public Security, which provides biometric solutions for border control, law enforcement, access control, and travel. IDEMIA is trusted by more than 600 governmental organizations and 2,400 enterprises.

Booth N-5245 | Book a demo

Mimecast is a leading cybersecurity company focused on managing and mitigating human risk for organizations worldwide. Its AI-powered, API-enabled platform is built to protect businesses from a broad spectrum of cyber threats by integrating advanced technology with human-centric security pathways. The platform enhances visibility, delivers strategic insight, and enables decisive action to safeguard critical data and collaborative environments. It also actively engages employees in reducing risk and improving productivity.

Booth ESE-28

MyCISO is a SaaS cybersecurity platform designed to help organizations assess, improve, and manage their security posture without relying on spreadsheets or fragmented tools. Its Security Operating System centralizes assessments, risk management, compliance, supplier security, incident response, security awareness, and board-ready reporting into a single platform supporting over 65 frameworks. AI-powered insights and automated external and internal vulnerability scans help security leaders prioritize risks, track maturity over time, and demonstrate progress to executives.

Booth S-0262 | Book a demo

Novee is an AI-powered penetration testing platform that continuously simulates real-world cyberattacks to help organizations find and fix vulnerabilities before hackers do. Unlike traditional annual pentests or generic scanners, Novee deploys a hive-mind of AI agents trained on offensive security tradecraft to map environments, uncover exploit chains, and identify business logic flaws. It can begin with zero knowledge, mirroring how real attackers operate, then expand into deeper coverage. For every issue discovered, Novee validates the finding and delivers personalized, step-by-step remediation guidance.

Booth S-3111 | Book a demo

Teleport is an infrastructure identity company that provides a unified platform for securing access across classic and AI infrastructure. Its platform consolidates identity for humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents using cryptographic identity and short-lived certificates, eliminating static credentials and standing privileges. Key capabilities include zero trust access, identity governance, privileged access management, machine and workload identity, and security for agentic AI and Model Context Protocol tooling. Teleport has raised over $169 million in funding, and is valued at $1.1 billion. Customers include Nasdaq, DoorDash, Accenture, Discord, and GitLab.

Booth ESE-09

Unbound AI is a cybersecurity company that created the Agent Access Security Broker (AASB) category, a governance layer purpose-built for AI coding agents. Its platform helps enterprises discover every AI coding agent in use across their organization, including tools such as Cursor, Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, and Cline, assess their risk, and enforce granular policies over terminal commands, MCP server connections, and sensitive data flows. The platform processes over one million agent tool calls per month and deploys via MDM with no code changes required. Customers include THG Ingenuity, WeWork, Siemens, and Exterro.

Booth ESE-11

12Port is a cybersecurity company providing an agentless Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform for enterprises and managed service providers. Its platform secures, monitors, and audits privileged sessions across physical, virtual, and cloud environments without requiring software agents on target endpoints. Core capabilities include a credential vault with FIPS 140-3 validated encryption, automated credential rotation, just-in-time access controls, session recording, MFA enforcement, and AI-powered session intelligence that detects policy violations and anomalies in real time. The platform supports hybrid, multi-cloud, and air-gapped environments, integrating with Active Directory, Entra ID, SSO, SIEM tools, and cloud platforms.