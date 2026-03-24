Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma AIRS 3.0 closes visibility gaps in autonomous AI systems

Palo Alto Networks has advanced its AI security platform with Prisma AIRS 3.0, securing the agentic AI lifecycle and enabling enterprises to move from observation to safe autonomous execution.

The shift toward an AI-powered enterprise introduces systemic security challenges, ranging from unmanaged shadow AI to the critical new frontiers of agentic identity, runtime security, and automated governance. While many enterprises monitor what AI says, they remain blind to what AI does. Prisma AIRS 3.0 closes this gap, providing visibility and securing agents from design to runtime as they execute complex tasks independently.

“Agentic AI represents a massive leap forward, moving beyond simple conversation to autonomous action that will redefine productivity. But this shift from ‘AI that talks’ to ‘AI that acts’ introduces new risks – from unmanaged agentic identities to unpredictable runtime behaviors. Prisma AIRS 3.0 provides a comprehensive platform to discover, assess and protect agentic AI, giving our customers the unique ability to confidently, and securely, scale the AI-powered enterprise,” said Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of AI & Network Security, Palo Alto Networks.

Prisma AIRS replaces fragmented point solutions with a single platform to manage the primary threats and risks of AI apps and autonomous agents. The new capabilities allow teams to future-proof their operations as agent ecosystems evolve:

Discover AI agents wherever they live. Organizations can now instantly inventory AI agents, models, and connections across their entire environment. Prisma AIRS identifies agents running in cloud environments, SaaS platforms and locally on endpoints that traditional tools miss.

Organizations can now instantly inventory AI agents, models, and connections across their entire environment. Prisma AIRS identifies agents running in cloud environments, SaaS platforms and locally on endpoints that traditional tools miss. Assess AI agent risk continuously. Security teams can stop guessing if an agent is safe. Agent Artifact Security maps out an agent’s architecture and scans for vulnerabilities. AI Red Teaming for agents simulates context-aware agentic attacks, discovers AI-related vulnerabilities, and recommends runtime security policies.

Security teams can stop guessing if an agent is safe. Agent Artifact Security maps out an agent’s architecture and scans for vulnerabilities. AI Red Teaming for agents simulates context-aware agentic attacks, discovers AI-related vulnerabilities, and recommends runtime security policies. Protect AI ecosystems in real-time at scale. The AI Agent Gateway, currently available in limited preview, provides a central control plane to enforce agent runtime and identity security, governance and observability. Following the close of the proposed Koi acquisition, Agentic Endpoint Security will offer the visibility needed to secure various AI endpoint applications, empowering teams to deploy tools like coding agents at speed without sacrificing safety.

“Scaling agentic AI requires clearing critical hurdles around visibility and control. To do this, organizations must know where agents reside, what data they access and how they behave post-deployment. By providing a comprehensive, end-to-end view of the AI lifecycle, Prisma AIRS helps clients mitigate risk. We are excited to collaborate with Palo Alto Networks to help enterprises enforce consistent guardrails allowing them to scale agentic AI securely,” said Harpreet Sidhu, Global Lead, Accenture Cybersecurity.