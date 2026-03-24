ZeroTier Quantum brings quantum-resistant security to high-performance global networking

ZeroTier has launched ZeroTier Quantum, a software-defined networking platform designed for data center–level performance and built with quantum-resistant cryptography aligned with NIST and NSA CNSA 2.0 standards.

Organizations operate far beyond network boundaries, autonomous devices, machines, vehicles, agents, and infrastructure span continents, oceans, and remote environments, constantly transmitting sensitive data that must stay secure. At the same time, AI leverage and quantum computing are ushering in a new class of risk: encrypted data captured today can be stored and decrypted later, and attackers will be able to launch direct attacks at scales impossible to imagine even a few years ago.

Purpose-built from the ground up, ZeroTier Quantum addresses the challenges of both an explosion of the attack surface and the realities of the quantum era by delivering end-to-end quantum-secure networking that integrates directly into existing platforms, infrastructure, and products. Rather than forcing organizations to redesign the key technologies they already operate, ZeroTier Quantum opens up a wide range of use cases, including:

Defense and government high-security, resilient, and even offline network connectivity use cases, including dynamic, high threat environments

Scaled enterprise IT connectivity, including AI cloud, hybrid cloud, and remote employees

On-floor and remote player secure communications for regulated casino and gaming

Networking within compliance-heavy industries like health care and banking

Low compute and edge use cases in manufacturing, including IoT, IIot, OT, M2M, and more

High-throughput, data-intensive environments, such as server farms, large-scale data replication, and HD video streaming requiring near wire-speed performance with minimal latency

CISOs concerned about forward-looking security and the path to meet quantum security requirements, including QBOM and CBOM inventorying

“Organizations are running critical systems across the globe, often in environments where traditional security models fall short. With ZeroTier Quantum, we deliver quantum-resistant networking that integrates seamlessly into existing products and platforms, enabling defense-grade security without rebuilding or intensive upgrade paths,” said Andrew Gault, CEO of ZeroTier.

At the core of ZeroTier Quantum is an architecture built for resilient connectivity, flexibility, and the highest levels of cryptographic security. It introduces the ZeroTier Transport Protocol (ZTP), a packet-based protocol that embeds hybrid FIPS-compliant post-quantum cryptography directly into the transport layer.

Additionally, a smart, distributed control plane reduces network noise and centralized points of failure. Built in memory-safe Rust with an API-first design, the platform integrates seamlessly across cloud, on-prem, edge, embedded, and agent-driven systems enforcing cryptographic communication and identity at every layer. Quantum can also be run in SaaS cloud, sovereign-gapped, or completely air-gapped configurations.

ZeroTier Quantum will continue to expand with key features that automate the platform’s security fabric all the way to the edge and push innovation further through programmable kernels for sophisticated endpoint management. Centralized AI will be able to monitor and manage the network through ZeroTier and third-party AI models. ZeroTier’s Central dashboard will also be added to support direct UI usage.

“To build Quantum, we had to do the hard stuff first,” said Adam Ierymenko, CTO of ZeroTier. “I’ve had the platform architecture in mind for several years, heavily shaped by the success and end-market learnings from ZeroTier One. We built the foundation assuming connectivity challenges would grow and adversarial threats would become smarter. We also invested significant effort into enabling agentic netops and stronger distributed resiliency, without compromising security or performance or adding unneeded complexity.”