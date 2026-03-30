Diligent automates time-consuming steps in third-party reviews

Diligent launched of Third-Party Risk Intel, an agentic due diligence and intelligence solution that automates the most time-consuming steps of third-party reviews, delivering up to 80% time savings for compliance, legal, and procurement teams.

The launch builds on the company’s recent acquisition of 3rdRisk, an AI-native third-party risk management solution that gives organizations a near real-time view of their external ecosystem, how critical vendors are performing, and what that means for their overall risk posture.

Third-Party Risk Intel extends Diligent’s leadership in risk management, providing a unified, AI-driven view of risk that spans from the boardroom to the extended vendor landscape.

“Compliance teams are facing a surge in third-party volume across global jurisdictions, with expectations to move faster without compromising defensibility,” said Amanda Carty, GM of Compliance at Diligent. “Third-Party Risk Intel cuts through the noise by mapping ownership structures, screening entities and key individuals, and prioritizing the risks that truly require attention so teams can scale reviews without sacrificing quality or focus.”

Built natively on the Diligent One Platform, Third-Party Risk Intel uses agentic intelligence to plug due diligence directly into third-party risk workflows. Instead of manually stitching together insights from multiple systems, teams get a defensible, end-to-end view of who they’re doing business with, where risk is concentrated and a clear, citation-backed audit trail for every decision.

Turning third-party data into decision-ready intelligence

Third-Party Risk Intel automates entity resolution, ownership identification and risk synthesis so teams can qualify risk earlier, keep analysts focused on the highest‑risk cases and expand coverage without adding headcount. It delivers measurable efficiency gains and risk reduction through:

Automated entity resolution: Instantly identifies the correct entity across alternate names, translations, and trade names, eliminating duplicate searches and manual verification.

Instantly identifies the correct entity across alternate names, translations, and trade names, eliminating duplicate searches and manual verification. Comprehensive risk intelligence: Screens entities and principals across global sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEPs), adverse media, and beneficial ownership networks to expose hidden relationships conventional tools miss.

Screens entities and principals across global sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEPs), adverse media, and beneficial ownership networks to expose hidden relationships conventional tools miss. AI-driven risk synthesis: Produces a clear triage recommendation with narrative summary, suggested actions, and a full audit trail in minutes, giving teams a defensible record of how each decision was made.

Produces a clear triage recommendation with narrative summary, suggested actions, and a full audit trail in minutes, giving teams a defensible record of how each decision was made. Embedded in GRC workflows: Integrates findings directly into Diligent’s third-party risk suite, turning intelligence into immediate action across compliance, risk, and audit programs.

Unlike generic AI tools, Third-Party Risk Intel is trained on Diligent’s proprietary due‑diligence methodologies, applying investigator‑grade logic to entity resolution, ownership mapping and risk triage. By combining open‑source intelligence with proprietary datasets maintained by Diligent’s research teams, Third-Party Risk Intel delivers deeper, more reliable insights than solutions that rely solely on third‑party data feeds.