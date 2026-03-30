SystemRescue 13 updates its kernel to Linux 6.18 LTS, adds new recovery tools

Bootable Linux recovery environments occupy a specific niche in the systems administration and incident response toolkit. SystemRescue, an Arch-based live distribution built for repairing unbootable systems and recovering data from damaged drives, has shipped version 13.00 with a new long-term supported kernel, updated storage tools, and several additions to its command-line toolset.

Kernel and storage updates

The release moves to Linux 6.18.20, the current long-term supported kernel series. For a recovery distribution that needs to run against a wide range of hardware, kernel currency matters: a newer LTS kernel increases the likelihood that storage controllers, network interfaces, and other hardware components are recognized during a live session.

Bcachefs tools and the bcachefs kernel module are updated to version 1.37.3. GParted, the graphical partition editor included in the distribution, advances to version 1.8.1. Two additional packages, fatsort and nss-mdns, are included in this release. FATSort provides sorting of FAT filesystem structures, and nss-mdns adds Multicast DNS name resolution capability.

Command-line tool additions

The yq utility is now included. It provides command-line processing of YAML, XML, and TOML files, which is relevant in recovery scenarios where administrators need to read or edit structured configuration files from a live session without mounting a writable filesystem.

The Python implementation of iotop is replaced by iotop-c . The C reimplementation provides the same per-process I/O monitoring capability with fewer runtime dependencies inside the live environment.

HiDPI display fixes

Two changes address display rendering on high-resolution screens. The distribution now uses the default font supplied by the kernel, which eliminates the small-text problem that appeared on HiDPI displays in earlier releases. A script is also added to adjust the display scaling factor based on configuration, giving administrators a way to set appropriate scaling without manual intervention at each boot.

Bug fix

The yay-prepare script, which sets up the AUR helper to allow additional package installation within the live session, receives a fix for errors that caused it to fail. The issue is tracked as bug 373 in the project’s tracker.

Availability

SystemRescue 13.00 is available for download from the project’s website. The distribution runs directly from a bootable USB drive and does not require installation.

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