DoControl provides security coverage for Google Gemini Gems

DoControl announced new capabilities that provide visibility, monitoring, and automated control for Google Gemini Gems, a newly introduced feature within Google Gemini that enables teams to create customizable AI GPTs.

With this launch, DoControl is the first platform to provide comprehensive security coverage for Google Gemini Gems, ensuring organizations can safely adopt this new technology without compromising control over their data.

Addressing the next wave of AI security risk

Google Gemini Gems are customizable GPTs built within Gemini that users can create as personal assistants, shaped by their own content, knowledge, and structure. Users create task-specific AI chatbots by combining instructions with supporting materials such as documents, PDFs, and internal data.

While powerful, this model introduces a new layer of risk. Because Gems rely on underlying files to generate responses, sharing a Gem often requires making those files accessible as well. This means that even if users don’t have access to the source data, the Gem could still surface sensitive information through the interaction.

Gems are stored as files in Google Drive, and they can be shared like any other document.

As a result of all this, organizations may unintentionally expose sensitive information – ranging from internal documentation to proprietary data – when Gems are shared externally.

DoControl is securing Gemini Gems from day one

DoControl brings Gemini Gems directly into the asset inventory, treating them as first-class assets within Google Drive environments. This enables security and IT teams to discover, monitor, and govern Gems just like any other critical data asset. With DoControl, organizations can now:

Identify all Gems across their environment

Understand how each Gem is shared

Gain clarity into potential exposure risks

Determine the sensitivity and risk level of the data accessible to the Gem

Maintain an audit trail of exposure events

Trigger remediation when Gems are shared externally

Automatically review, revoke, block, or timebox access

Enforce policies to prevent unauthorized data exposure

“Google Gemini Gems represent a powerful shift in how work gets done, but they also introduce new and often invisible data risks,” said Tamir Passi, VP of Product at DoControl.

“Because this is such a new capability, organizations don’t yet have established security practices around it. We moved quickly to address this new risk, as we do with all emerging threats. Our goal is to continuously deliver visibility and control so that as new innovations emerge within Google Workspace, our customers can confidently adopt AI tools without compromising their security,” added Passi.

This marks the beginning of DoControl’s next chapter in AI security, as they continue to innovate alongside platforms like Google Gemini to ensure organizations can move fast without losing control of their data.