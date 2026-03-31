Intel puts its data center performance knowledge on GitHub

Intel engineers have published a centralized repository of data center performance knowledge on GitHub, giving practitioners direct access to tuning guides, configuration recommendations, and optimization recipes that previously required hunting across forums and scattered documentation.

The repository, called Optimization Zone, is open-source and publicly accessible at GitHub. It covers software, workloads, performance analysis tools, and hardware configurations for Intel architectures.

Built from customer feedback

Intel engineers say the content grew from recurring questions and problems that arose during customer engagements. The stated challenge was making accumulated knowledge “easy to find, easy to use, and easy to evolve.” Topics including Kafka, Spark, Hardware PMUs, software scaling principles, and Scalable Vector Search came up often enough that Intel decided to collect and publish the relevant guidance in one place. By putting the material on GitHub, every change is versioned, updates are trackable, and the content is searchable.

The repository organizes its material into four areas. Software tuning guides cover databases including Cassandra, MySQL, and PostgreSQL, data processing frameworks including Spark and Gluten, and programming languages including Java. A workloads and benchmarks section provides industry-standard benchmark configurations for measuring and validating optimization results.

Performance analysis and monitoring guides cover tools such as gProfiler, PCM, PerfSpect, and VTune Profiler. A hardware section addresses optimal configurations including BIOS settings, CPU tuning, memory optimization, and system-level settings.

New content added in Q1 2026

Six recipes and guides were added to the repository in the first quarter of 2026. These include best-known practices for Apache Kafka performance on Intel Xeon CPUs, vector similarity search optimization for Redis on Xeon processors, TPC-DS generation-over-generation analytics proof points for Spark and Gluten on Google Cloud, basic software scaling principles for large multi-core servers, a reference guide for choosing performance monitoring and profiling tools, and tuning and configuration guidance for High Performance Computing applications on Intel Xeon 6 with P-Cores.

Open to external contributions

The repository accepts contributions from outside Intel. Engineers can open pull requests with optimization recipes, tuning guides, or other content relevant to Intel hardware. Each pull request requires two reviews by Intel maintainers before it is merged, and all contributions must be in GitHub Markdown format. Users can also submit issues to report problems, request new recipes, or suggest additional workloads and software coverage.

The contribution model creates a feedback loop between the repository’s content and real-world deployment experience. Intel engineers can prioritize new content based on what users flag as most relevant to their environments and target metrics.

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