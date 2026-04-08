Secureframe expands Comply with User Access Reviews for automated governance

Secureframe has announced the launch of User Access Reviews, a new capability within Secureframe Comply. Access reviews are the primary mechanism organizations use to validate that the right people have the appropriate access, but the process has historically been manual, fragmented, and difficult to audit. Most teams still conduct access reviews using exported spreadsheets and email threads, creating accountability gaps and leaving security incidents waiting to happen.

User Access Reviews eliminates that risk. The new capability replaces the manual, error-prone process with a structured, automated workflow so teams can assign reviewers, evaluate permissions, document decisions, and track remediation from a single platform, with a complete audit trail built in.

“Access reviews are one of the most important security controls organizations have, but they’re still often managed through spreadsheets and email threads,” said Shrav Mehta, Founder and CEO of Secureframe. “User Access Reviews gives teams a simple way to evaluate access, document decisions, and ensure follow-through without turning the process into a coordination headache.”

Recent findings from Secureframe’s 2026 Cybersecurity & Compliance Benchmark Report show that nearly one quarter of security and compliance leaders cite audit preparation as their single biggest challenge in 2026, with teams spending about eight hours per week on manual compliance tasks like evidence collection and documentation.

Secureframe’s User Access Reviews addresses all three dimensions of a mature access program in a single, streamlined dashboard: establishing governance frameworks that define who should have access and why, surfacing misplaced or outdated permissions before they become a liability, and generating defensible audit evidence on demand.

Key capabilities:

Centralized review management. Pull user data from integrated systems or via CSV upload, scope reviews by application, assign reviewers, and complete the entire process within a single platform.

Pull user data from integrated systems or via CSV upload, scope reviews by application, assign reviewers, and complete the entire process within a single platform. Accountable, access decisions. Reviewers confirm ownership and make explicit account-level decisions to maintain, modify, revoke, or mark access out of scope. Follow-up tasks can be created directly within the review workflow and sync with connected ticketing tools.

Reviewers confirm ownership and make explicit account-level decisions to maintain, modify, revoke, or mark access out of scope. Follow-up tasks can be created directly within the review workflow and sync with connected ticketing tools. Automated scheduling and reminders. Configure recurring review cycles, designate reviewers per system, and rely on automated reminders and status indicators to keep reviews on track without manual follow-up.

Configure recurring review cycles, designate reviewers per system, and rely on automated reminders and status indicators to keep reviews on track without manual follow-up. Audit-ready documentation. Every review captures reviewer identity, decisions made, and remediation actions taken. Exportable summaries provide structured documentation that can be shared during audits, eliminating the need to reconstruct evidence from emails or spreadsheets.

Security and privacy investment is accelerating: 99% of organizations report tangible benefits from their privacy programs, and 38% spent $5 million or more in the past year alone. Yet resources remain stretched. Meanwhile, 80% of AI leaders cite cybersecurity as the single greatest barrier to their AI strategy, and data leaks tied to generative AI are the top security concern heading into 2026.

Secureframe Comply helps organizations turn these pressures into an advantage by pairing User Access Reviews with a comprehensive GRC automation platform that:

Supports compliance with leading security and privacy frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and custom frameworks, so teams can manage access reviews in the same system they use to manage controls, evidence, and policies.

Continuously monitors for misconfigurations and failing controls, flagging issues in real time and providing tailored remediation guidance to help organizations maintain a strong security posture between audits.

Automates vendor risk management, employee training, and evidence collection, including AI-assisted policy development through Comply AI for Policies, giving teams more time to focus on higher-value work like tightening access to sensitive systems.

“I saw how easy it was to use and how easy it would be to have a central location where we would keep all policies and documents. Secureframe would take care of pulling evidence from our cloud environment, authentication, and HR systems. Before Secureframe, our compliance team had to obtain evidence manually from each third party system,” said Jair Basso, VP of Security, Wealth.com.