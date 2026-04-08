Trellix strengthens data security for the GenAI era

Trellix announced enhanced data security capabilities and a strategic framework designed to help organizations confidently adopt generative AI while protecting sensitive data from exposure and loss.

“The rapid adoption of AI tools across the enterprise is creating new and often invisible data risks,” said Alex Au Yeung, CPO, Trellix. “Trellix brings together policy, visibility, and enforcement in a unified framework to help customers control how data is used across both sanctioned and shadow AI.”

In 2025, 88% of businesses implemented AI in at least one function, outpacing traditional security controls and accelerating the rise of shadow AI. This shift is already increasing the cost of data breaches, which have risen by an average of $670,000. At the same time, even approved AI tools introduce risk when organizations lack clear policies governing the access and sharing of sensitive data.

“The regulatory landscape around data security continues to evolve, making compliance a moving target,” said Kristin Lowery, Field CISO, Optiv. “As organizations increasingly leverage AI in the workplace, having the right controls and visibility is essential to ensure compliant data-handling practices and prevent potential data leaks. This combination of associate training, data-handling processes, and controls is critical for responsibly integrating new AI tools.”

Trellix’s solution combines enhancements across Data Loss Prevention, Data Encryption, and Database Security, with a three-part framework enabling organizations to securely implement modern AI workflows with the necessary guardrails to protect their data.

This approach establishes clear usage policies, reinforces them through training and governance, and delivers real-time visibility and control over how AI tools interact with sensitive data.

Key capabilities and recent enhancements include:

Trellix DLP with AI data risk dashboard: Monitors and prevents sensitive data loss to AI tools, delivers real-time visibility into sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage, identifies high-risk activity across endpoints and networks, and enables centralized incident response.

Trellix database security with analytics hub: Protects against unauthorized access and potential database compromise, with patching support requiring no downtime. Monitors activity and vulnerabilities to score database risk, helping teams quickly identify and address high-risk databases to prevent data loss.

Trellix data encryption: Restricts access to sensitive data across devices, files, and removable media, preventing AI tools from reading protected data while ensuring only authorized users can access it.

Trellix professional services: Supports organizations in building and operationalizing a holistic program to mitigate AI-related data loss risk across policy, technology, and governance.

Policy assessments and development: Defines and refines acceptable use policies for AI applications and agents, reducing the risks associated with Shadow AI and ensuring alignment with regulatory and business requirements.

Defines and refines acceptable use policies for AI applications and agents, reducing the risks associated with Shadow AI and ensuring alignment with regulatory and business requirements. Technical implementation and tuning: Optimizes DLP and Database Security configurations to detect and prevent AI-driven data leakage, with continuous tuning to maintain effectiveness.

Optimizes DLP and Database Security configurations to detect and prevent AI-driven data leakage, with continuous tuning to maintain effectiveness. Training and enablement:Builds an AI-aware culture through targeted training, user guidance, and real-time alerts to help prevent policy violations before they occur.

Together, Trellix’s data security innovations, Professional Services, and integrated framework enable organizations to harness AI as a productivity driver while maintaining control over sensitive data and minimizing risk.