The fully free Linux OS Trisquel gets a major update with version 12.0 Ecne

Trisquel GNU/Linux, a free operating system aimed at home users, small enterprises, and educational centers, released version 12.0. The release, codenamed Ecne, is declared production-ready and builds on the previous version, Aramo, with changes to packaging, the kernel, security, and available software.

APT 3.0 and repository format changes

Ecne ships with APT 3.0, which brings adoption of the deb822 repository format across all installation paths. The change covers the text-based netinstall, the graphical Ubiquity installer, and package-management tools including Synaptic. The deb822 format replaces the older repository format used in prior releases.

Kernel and installer work

The kernel remained, in the project’s own words, one of its biggest engineering challenges. For Ecne, the team focused on making kernel changes more modular, which substantially reduced breakage in the udeb components used during installation. Work on updating kernel-wedge is ongoing, with the project reporting it is well positioned to complete it.

AppArmor rules and LXDE

The team revised many AppArmor rules for graphical environments, extending security coverage for desktop use. The Trisquel Mini edition, which runs the LXDE desktop, received a significant number of upstream improvements. Ubuntu dropped LXDE from all its releases, leaving Trisquel as one of its primary maintained homes.

Browser choices

Ecne adds ungoogled-chromium and IceCat to its software offerings. Both join Abrowser, the distribution’s continuously maintained browser, giving users three web browsing options that meet the project’s free software requirements.

Backports repository

The backports repository continues to deliver applications in recent versions. The current list includes LibreOffice, yt-dlp, Inkscape, Nextcloud Desktop, Kdenlive, Tuba, 0 A.D., and fastfetch, among others.

Editions

Ecne ships in five editions. The default Trisquel edition uses MATE version 1.26.1 and does not require 3D graphics acceleration. Triskel offers KDE Plasma version 5.27 for users who want detailed control over the desktop environment. Trisquel Mini runs LXDE version 0.99.2 and targets netbooks, older computers, and users with low resource requirements. Trisquel Sugar, also called Trisquel On A Sugar Toast (TOAST), is based on the Sugar learning platform version 0.121 and includes educational activities for children. A network installer image rounds out the lineup, suited to servers and advanced users who want a command-line installation.

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