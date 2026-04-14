Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 14, 2026

Cyber Security Engineer/Application Security Specialist

Tecnots | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer/Application Security Specialist, you will integrate security into the SDLC, perform application security reviews, and support secure APIs, authentication, and data protection. You will embed security into CI/CD pipelines using SAST and DAST, enforce secure coding practices, and support remediation. You will secure cloud and on-prem environments, including Microsoft Azure, manage IAM and access controls, and handle vulnerabilities, compliance, and incident response.

Cyber Security Engineer

Netrolynx AI | United Kingdom | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will monitor, detect, and respond to threats using SIEM, EDR, and threat intelligence tools, and analyze logs to identify risks and breaches. You will investigate incidents such as phishing, malware, and unauthorized access, and maintain the security risk register.

Cyber Security GRC Consultant

RINA | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security GRC Consultant, you will identify security risks in systems and architectures, design controls to improve security posture, and ensure compliance with regulations and standards. You will support clients, produce technical reports, and maintain cybersecurity guidelines and methodologies.

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Cyber Threat Intelligence Lead

MANTECH | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Lead, you will stablish and enforce CTI standards, oversee monitoring activities, and lead advanced threat analysis. You will identify indicators of compromise, support attribution of advanced persistent threats, and analyze intelligence from diverse sources.

Cybersecurity Analyst

TENEX.AI | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will monitor and analyze security events using traditional tools and AI/ML systems, leveraging Google Chronicle for threat detection and visibility. You will investigate and respond to incidents, perform root cause analysis, and use Google SecOps to streamline and accelerate response workflows. You will also collaborate across teams, optimize security operations, and automate routine SOC tasks using AI-driven solutions.

Cybersecurity Engineer

ReeVo Cloud & Cyber Security | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will manage and fine-tune advanced security tools such as SIEM, SOAR, NDR, and XDR, and design proactive measures to detect and mitigate cyber threats. You will ensure the protection of customer data and systems.

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Cybersecurity Manager, GRC

SBS Transit | Singapore | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Manager, GRC, you will oversee cybersecurity controls across IT and OT environments, including critical infrastructure, and develop policies aligned with regulations such as Cybersecurity Code of Practice 2.0. You will conduct audits, risk assessments, and vulnerability checks to ensure controls are effective and compliant.

Digital Forensics Analyst

Cyber Centaurs | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Digital Forensics Analyst, you will collect and preserve digital evidence through forensic imaging of computers, drives, and mobile devices while maintaining strict chain of custody. You will analyze forensic data across Windows, macOS, and mobile systems to identify user activity, data access, and potential exfiltration, and support investigations into employee misconduct and trade secret theft.

ICT/Cyber Security Engineer

Honeywell | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an ICT/Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, implement, secure, and support ICT infrastructure and enterprise applications across client environments. You will contribute to technical risk reviews, maintain complex systems, and support platforms such as Honeywell solutions.

Information Security Lead

TeleClinic | Germany | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security Lead, you will design and maintain secure backend services and APIs using Python and Django, and lead compliance efforts including ISO 27001 certification. You will build and enforce the ISMS, define security policies, and lead risk assessments, threat modeling, and vulnerability management.

InfoSec Engineer

Oxford Nanopore Technologies | United Kingdom | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As an InfoSec Engineer, you will build and enhance blue team and threat hunting capabilities across Oxford Nanopore Technologies IT systems. You will design, deploy, and harden configurations, monitor and respond to SIEM alerts, and improve detection through rule tuning. You will support incident response by triaging alerts and reducing false positives, work with third parties to secure tools such as EDR, SIEM/SOAR, SWG, DLP, and vulnerability management, and advise on security architecture, vendor selection, and service improvements.

Insider Risk BI Developer

SMBC Group | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Insider Risk BI Developer, you will deliver insider risk and cybersecurity metrics, KPIs, and dashboards, and identify gaps to improve reporting. You will analyze cyber intelligence and compliance data to support decision-making and strategic recommendations.

OT Cybersecurity Risk & Compliance Engineer

VINCI Energies | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an OT Cybersecurity Risk & Compliance Engineer, you will develop and maintain security procedures for OT environments, ensure compliance with cybersecurity policies, and support the ISMS across industrial systems. You will assess risks, define mitigation actions, and track risk treatment plans. You will conduct audits, analyze OT security incidents, and communicate findings to stakeholders.

Penetration Tester

SECTERIOUS | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct vulnerability assessments and penetration tests on applications, networks, and systems to identify and mitigate security risks. You will perform reverse engineering, malware analysis, and red team exercises to simulate attacks.

Principal Cybersecurity Engineer

Collins Aerospace | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and test ICT systems, identify vulnerabilities, and implement security controls. You will perform threat modeling, define mitigations, and evaluate new cybersecurity tools. You will lead initiatives to improve security and compliance through automation and policy updates, and maintain SOPs, security plans, and accreditation activities.

(Senior) Cyber Detection & Response Engineer

ZEAL Network | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a (Senior) Cyber Detection & Response Engineer, you will manage and optimize the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, improving detection quality, configurations, and workflows across endpoints, servers, and cloud. You will handle L2/L3 incident escalations, lead investigations, and refine alert triage and prioritization. You will build and tune detections, perform threat hunting, and use exposure insights to identify vulnerabilities and drive remediation, improving overall security posture.

Security Engineer Application & Networking

CYBERcom | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer Application & Networking, you will mplement and maintain application security solutions using Cloudflare. You will configure and optimize DNS, WAF, CDN, caching, and troubleshoot network, SSL, and performance issues. You will support advanced protections such as bot, API, and DDoS security, and implement ZTNA and SASE solutions including secure web gateway, CASB, DLP, and RBI.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer II-Identity Governance

Staples | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer II-Identity Governance, you will design, secure, and maintain Active Directory and hybrid identity environments, ensuring resilience and alignment with best practices. You will apply zero trust principles, enforce least-privilege access, and support privileged identity management to reduce risk across identity systems.

Senior IAM Engineer

Momentum Financial Services Group | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior IAM Engineer, you will manage user access lifecycles, enforce role-based and least-privilege access, and support governance, compliance, and audit readiness. You will also monitor IAM systems for security threats, respond to access-related incidents, integrate IAM with enterprise applications, and collaborate across teams. Additionally, you will automate IAM processes and drive continuous improvements to enhance efficiency and security posture.

Senior Security Engineer

Pigment | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will define a risk-driven security roadmap, design security features, and advise stakeholders on risks across product and infrastructure. You will conduct security reviews, support audits and testing, and manage vulnerability remediation end-to-end. You will also improve monitoring and detection, handle incident response, and develop automation to enhance security operations.

Senior Security Engineer

Analog | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will define security strategy and roadmap aligned with business goals, and design security architectures across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. You will develop and enforce security policies and standards, and conduct risk assessments, threat modeling, and vulnerability management.

Senior Security Operations Analyst

Gong | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Operations Analyst, you will lead incident response, manage security events, and conduct proactive threat hunting. You will build automation and SOAR workflows, secure AWS, GCP, and Azure environments, and monitor for threats.

Software Engineer, Security Engineering

Opendoor | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Software Engineer, Security Engineering, you will build systems and AI agents that secure infrastructure, protect sensitive data, and enable safe real estate transactions. You will design secure workflows and CI/CD pipelines, apply threat modeling and risk management, and establish modern security patterns for AI-driven engineering. You will also mentor engineers and promote best practices across security, software development, and AI.

Vehicle Cyber Security Systems Engineer

Ford Motor Company | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Vehicle Cyber Security Systems Engineer, you will perform cybersecurity assessments across multiple Ford Motor Company product lines and ensure compliance with standards such as ISO 21434, UNECE R155, and UNECE WP.29. You will review technical documentation, manage cybersecurity requirements throughout the product lifecycle, and work closely with feature and ECU owners to ensure security by design. You will also apply engineering practices including threat analysis, risk assessment, and security validation across vehicle systems.