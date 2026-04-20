Meta and PortSwigger drive offensive security further to find what others miss

Meta Bug Bounty and PortSwigger have formed a partnership to help security researchers sharpen their skills, collaborate more closely, and improve vulnerability discovery. The initiative combines Meta’s bug bounty program with PortSwigger’s Burp Suite, reflecting a shared focus on improving both tooling and education for the global security community.

“By joining forces, we’re not just offering resources; we’re building bridges between communities,” Meta Bug Bounty said.

In this collaboration, PortSwigger is providing Burp Suite Professional licenses to selected researchers in the HackerPlus Silver leagues on Meta Bug Bounty. Their shared goal is to enable researchers to hunt for bugs using the technical capabilities of Burp Suite and the collaborative nature of the Meta bug bounty program. They aim to provide the community with new tools, educational resources, and opportunities for engagement.