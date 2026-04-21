Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 21, 2026

Application Security Engineer (DevSecOps / Azure DevOps)

BEWAHARVEST | Philippines | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer (DevSecOps / Azure DevOps), you will embed security across the SDLC by working with engineering and DevOps teams to implement automated security controls and testing. You will manage application security programs including SAST, DAST, SCA, IAST, and RASP, integrating them into Azure DevOps pipelines with enforceable quality gates. You will perform API security testing, lead threat modeling and design reviews, and oversee vulnerability triage and remediation.

AI Security Tester

Alignerr | USA | Remote – View job details

As an AI Security Tester, you will conduct red-teaming exercises to identify weaknesses and failure modes in AI systems by crafting adversarial prompts and edge-case scenarios. You will evaluate outputs for safety risks, bias, and policy compliance, document findings in reports, and collaborate with engineering teams to recommend practical mitigations and improvements.

Cloud Cyber Security Architect

Kyndryl | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Cyber Security Architect, you will design cybersecurity architectures for hybrid environments, integrating on-premises systems with AWS and GCP while implementing Zero Trust, IAM, network and data security, and monitoring solutions. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, lead POCs and client engagements, and support the transition to delivery by handing over designs, assumptions, and risks.

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Compliance Specialist

nuvioIT | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Compliance Specialist, you will conduct CMMC Level 2 gap assessments against NIST SP 800-171 Rev. 2 for DIB clients and develop System Security Plans (SSPs) across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. You will create and maintain Plans of Action & Milestones (POA&Ms), and write and finalize CMMC-aligned policies and procedures across all control families.

Cyber Authority & Senior Architect

Thales Aerospace Communications | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Authority & Senior Architect, you will lead cybersecurity architecture for the development of cyber products, including Secure Gateway solutions, and act as the primary interface with regulators for product certification. You will serve as the Cybersecurity Authority for Thales Aerospace Communications, defining the cyber product roadmap in collaboration with engineering leadership.

Cyber Security Analyst

CK Power | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will manage endpoint security and incident response using tools like SentinelOne, handling investigations for malware, phishing, and unauthorized access. You will administer cloud and identity security across Microsoft 365 and Oracle environments, ensuring secure access, user lifecycle management, and role governance.

Cyber Security Engineer, Lead

Vestas | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, Lead, you will provide cybersecurity expertise for offshore SCADA, OT networks, and industrial control systems, acting as an internal consultant on OT security. You will support technicians with secure remote access, firewall configuration, user management, and network hardening, while delivering real-time remote support, including on-call and shift coverage when required.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

Zung Fu Company | Hong Kong | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and manage security tools such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, and endpoint protection, while monitoring networks, systems, and cloud environments (Office 365, Azure, AWS) using SIEM and EDR solutions. You will conduct vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and patch management to identify and remediate risks.

Cybersecurity Lead

Intersect | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Lead, you will define and scale the organization’s cybersecurity program in a cloud-first environment, establishing policies, frameworks, and controls aligned with business goals. You will work cross-functionally to embed security into system design, infrastructure, and operations.

DevSecOps Analyst

Sidetrade | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a DevSecOps Analyst, you will support the configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of security tools, including SAST in CI/CD pipelines, vulnerability scanners, and reporting platforms. You will assist with tool rollouts, upgrades, and integrations, while maintaining documentation and operational runbooks.

DevSecOps Engineer

RAVL | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will define and lead DevSecOps architecture across enterprise environments, designing secure and scalable CI/CD pipelines. You will embed security controls throughout the SDLC, including SAST, DAST, dependency scanning, and secrets management, while implementing automated compliance and governance through infrastructure-as-code and policy-as-code.

Head of Security Engineering (AWS/KMS)

Keyrock | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Head of Security Engineering (AWS/KMS), you will lead the security engineering program, building secure-by-design AWS environments with strong encryption and key management practices. You will define architecture for multi-account setups, IAM, network segmentation, logging, and infrastructure hardening, while owning the enterprise KMS strategy, including key policies, access controls, and lifecycle management.

IAM Engineer

HarbourVest Partners | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an IAM Engineer, you will build and maintain IAM and PAM solutions for employees, clients, and contractors, managing identity lifecycle processes such as onboarding, offboarding, and access reviews. You will administer platforms like Okta or Auth0, implement SSO, MFA, and conditional access policies, and enforce least-privilege access through PAM controls.

IT Security Engineer

cflox | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will strengthen and secure infrastructure while supporting DevOps practices. You will conduct security assessments, penetration testing, and audits to ensure system resilience, and monitor networks and systems for threats and vulnerabilities. You will investigate and respond to security incidents, manage endpoint protection, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems, and improve the security of Java/Spring-based applications by identifying vulnerabilities.

IT Security Specialist

Volkswagen Group | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Specialist, you will design, implement, and validate security controls across infrastructure and applications, ensuring a resilient and compliant environment aligned with security strategy. You will act as a technical authority, guiding teams on secure configurations and best practices. You will lead incident investigations and remediation, conduct vulnerability assessments and security hardening, and coordinate penetration testing.

NMC Cyber Threat Intelligence Specialist

Police Digital Service | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a NMC Cyber Threat Intelligence Specialist, you will analyze advanced persistent threats (APTs), including attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). You will conduct tactical and operational analysis, identifying patterns, trends, and risks to support decision-making, prioritization, and resource allocation.

Network Security Specialist

abra | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Specialist, you will establish, operate, and maintain communication and information security systems, ensuring the reliability and security of networks and infrastructure. You will monitor systems, perform ongoing maintenance, and provide hands-on troubleshooting and technical support.

Offensive Security Consultant

Mantel | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As an Offensive Security Consultant, you will conduct penetration tests, analyze security gaps, and support clients in improving their security posture. You will work on large-scale and targeted assessments across applications, networks, and systems, using black-box, grey-box, and white-box testing approaches. You will perform vulnerability assessments, document findings, and deliver clear reports with prioritized risks and remediation recommendations.

Penetration Tester

Ansen Technology | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will deliver end-to-end security services, including penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, security evaluations, red team simulations, and incident response. You will conduct research on evolving threats across areas such as cloud, web, mobile, Active Directory, and application security.

Security Operations Center Architect

Yamaha Motor Solutions | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Operations Center Architect, you will manage IT security policies, risk identification, and compliance, working with cross-functional teams to strengthen the organization’s cybersecurity posture. You will oversee SOC capabilities including SIEM, EDR, UEBA, threat intelligence, log management, vulnerability management, and threat hunting.

Security Operations Center Specialist

Liebherr Group | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Operations Center Specialist, you will build detection use cases and configure security tools such as SIEM and XDR to identify potential incidents. You will monitor alerts, assess incidents, determine impact and root causes, and provide reports and recommendations. You will support incident response by assisting with containment, eradication, and recovery, while refining processes and tools.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will integrate security across the SDLC, working closely with engineering and DevOps to promote secure coding, tooling, and automation. You will design and maintain security controls in CI/CD platforms, ensuring software integrity through code signing, validation, and provenance.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer – Software Development

Land Rover Experience Eastnor | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer – Software Development, you will design, develop, and maintain software for embedded security applications, ensuring alignment with defined security objectives and compliance requirements. You will integrate components across POSIX-based platforms and collaborate with cross-functional and Tier 1 teams to deliver high-quality solutions.

Senior Product Security Engineer

Stryker | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will lead vulnerability assessments and penetration testing for web, mobile, desktop applications, and embedded devices, including testing interfaces such as USB, WiFi, and Ethernet. You will perform manual and automated code reviews to identify security flaws and integrate security testing across the SDLC using DevSecOps practices.

Senior Security Engineer – Cloud Security

talabat | UAe | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer – Cloud Security, you will implement and enhance enterprise-grade security controls across AWS and GCP, enforcing baselines for IAM, networking, encryption, and logging while aligning with security frameworks and supporting secure cloud landing zones. You will design scalable identity and access models, enforce least privilege, and ensure consistent governance across cloud environments.

Senior Software Security Engineer

Anthropic | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Software Security Engineer, you will build and secure large-scale AI clusters, implementing cloud security architecture including IAM, network segmentation, and encryption. You will design secure-by-design workflows, develop secure CI/CD pipelines, and strengthen cloud and Kubernetes environments with a focus on container orchestration and identity management.