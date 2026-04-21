Ivanti Neurons AI automates IT operations, reducing manual work and security risk

Ivanti has revealed new solution capabilities, focusing on enabling autonomous IT operations and organizations to secure their environments more efficiently at scale. With these advancements, Ivanti enables IT and security operations to detect, decide, and act autonomously without sacrificing trust, governance, or control.

AI capabilities and the threat landscape are changing quickly, and IT and security teams are under constant pressure to keep systems secure while supporting day-to-day work. That means more devices to manage, more complexity, and higher expectations.

AI is starting to change how this work gets done. Ivanti is working to help teams move away from manual, reactive tasks toward more automated operations, where endpoints can be discovered, secured, patched, and supported with minimal hands-on effort.

“Ivanti’s Neurons platform enables autonomous management with prevention, resolution and compliance, allowing IT and security teams to scale efficiently,” said Dennis Kozak, CEO at Ivanti.

“Organizations need systems that can not only detect issues, but also have the capability to decide and act securely and at scale. These new capabilities reinforce our commitment to being the system of record for IT and security teams, where the Ivanti Neurons platform brings together trusted data, intelligent automation and governed remediation to deliver real outcomes for IT and security teams. While many other solutions offer visibility, they still require constant human intervention which is unsustainable with the pace in which LLMs’ advanced capabilities find exploitable vulnerabilities,” Kozak continued.

The intelligence layer throughout these updates is the Ivanti Neurons platform, which combines a unified agentic AI framework with comprehensive platform data, providing data authority across devices, lifecycle status, entitlement, support context, and relationships. These benefits are possible through AI-driven workflows with accurate, trusted context which is required to operate reliably across complex environments.

This launch marks a pivotal step in transforming intelligence into impact, with highlights including:

Autonomous Patch Compliance: Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management has introduced Continuous Compliance, an automated enforcement framework that eliminates the gap between scheduled patch deployments and regulatory requirements. Customers can automatically identify out-of-compliance endpoints and deploy patches out-of-band to update devices that missed scheduled maintenance windows, eliminating manual intervention and ensuring your organization consistently meets compliance objectives. An important advancement with many in the industry warning of a ‘patch apocalypse,’ Ivanti’s automated framework provides a solution for teams to effectively respond to any increase in patching that may come.

Ivanti’s Agentic AI solution for ITSM: With the controlled release of Ivanti Neurons AI self-service agent, teams move beyond conversational intake to autonomous resolution, with built-in guardrails for policy, approvals and data context. Designed to transform traditional IT service workflows, the Agentic AI solution delivers real-time insights and remediation, by enabling faster resolution, deflecting tickets and measurable improvements in efficiency, speed and user satisfaction. This feature will not be enabled automatically. Customers can request the addition of this exciting capability to their existing environment.

“Before exploring the Ivanti Neurons AI self-service agent, our team was spending the bulk of our time handling repetitive requests. As we move toward implementing these capabilities, we expect to automate routine tasks and enable our team to focus more proactively on higher-value initiatives,” said Robert Hanson, Chief Information Officer at Grand Bank. “Over time, this approach should help us reduce operational overhead while delivering faster, more secure service within the guardrails we define, ultimately supporting improvements in service quality and security.”

These updates establish the Ivanti Neurons platform as the foundation for autonomous operations—where trusted data, AI-driven insights and automated remediation work together to reduce risk and improve outcomes.

Other innovations this quarter include:

Sovereign Cloud: Ivanti Neurons for MDM – Sovereign Edition – EU is an important building block for Autonomous Endpoint Management and is purpose-built for organizations with stringent requirements for verifiability, auditability and resilience. Designed for public institutions, critical infrastructure operators and companies in regulated sectors such as financial services, energy and healthcare, the solution enables customers in the EU to maintain market access, meet public tender eligibility and reduce audit complexity through verifiable control, transparency and resilience.

ISA6500 & ISA8500 with ICS 25.X: The ISA6500 and ISA8500 hardware appliances, delivered alongside Ivanti Connect Secure 25.1.2.0, marks a foundational evolution in Ivanti’s network security product portfolio. Purpose built for modern security requirements, the new appliances combine modern hardware with a significantly hardened software baseline, including secure boot, enforced SELinux policies, modern cryptography and reduced attack surface—enabled by default. Developed on an accelerated timeline in response to global DDR4 memory end-of-life, Ivanti is delivering the new hardware in months rather than years, ensuring continuity for customers while establishing a clear foundation for future secure access innovation across VPN, Zero Trust and Network Access Control use cases.