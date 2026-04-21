VirtualBox 7.2.8 is out with Linux kernel 7.0 support and crash fixes

Oracle shipped VirtualBox 7.2.8 on April 21, 2026, as a maintenance release covering crashes, networking problems, clipboard issues, and extended Linux kernel compatibility. The update touches the VMM layer, NAT networking, graphics, UEFI, and both Linux and Windows guest support.

VMM and core stability

A Guru Meditation error carrying the code VERR_IEM_IPE_4 is fixed in this release. The condition occurred when a guest attempted to execute the wrong hypercall instruction and injected an undefined instruction exception. A separate crash on FreeBSD 16.0 shutdown, triggered when multiple devices were attached to an LSI Logic SAS controller, is also resolved.

An infinite loop bug in the IPRT library’s vsscanf whitespace processing, contributed via a GitHub pull request, is merged into this release as well.

Windows guest fixes

Windows 11 guests were experiencing a BSOD with the stop code DRIVER_OVERRAN_STACK_BUFFER. That is patched. A separate UEFI fix addresses errors with secure boot certificate updates affecting Windows 11 guests.

A DMI-level correction addresses a case where VirtualBox was providing 0.0 as the BIOS release and firmware version numbers. Windows uses those values to populate registry keys under HKLM\HARDWARE\System\BIOS, and some components depend on that data being present. The fix supplies correct values so those registry entries are populated.

Linux kernel support extended

VirtualBox 7.2.8 adds initial host support for Linux kernels 6.19 and 7.0. Support for the UEK9 kernel on Oracle Linux 9 is also included, along with additional compatibility fixes for RHEL 10.1 and 10.2 kernels on both host and guest.

Guest time accounting support is added for Linux hosts.

Linux Guest Additions

Clipboard sharing between a Wayland guest and a Windows host was not working. That is fixed. A related bug where the last character was dropped when copying text from a Wayland guest to the Windows host clipboard is also corrected.

Oracle is deprecating the vboxvideo kernel module for kernels 7.0 and newer. Users running kernel 7.0 or later are directed to use VMSVGA graphics or the vboxvideo module provided by their Linux distribution. The Oracle-supplied vboxvideo module remains available for older kernels.