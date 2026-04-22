Prove Identity Platform connects verification, authentication, and fraud prevention

Prove has launched the Prove Identity Platform, turning identity verification into an ongoing, real-time process for users, businesses, and AI agents.

AI agents are already initiating real transactions on behalf of real people. OpenAI and Stripe launched the Agentic Commerce Protocol in September. Visa named Anthropic, OpenAI, and Perplexity as agentic commerce partners. As that shift accelerates, the central question facing every organization becomes: Is this person real, and did they authorize this specific action, for this specific purpose? Answering that question requires something no point solution can provide: a persistent identity foundation that knows the person, not just the moment.

For most organizations, that foundation has never existed. Identity has been managed through fragmented tools like verification at onboarding, authentication at login, and monitoring for fraud through separate systems that never share context. Every handoff is a gap. Every gap is a risk. The Prove Identity Platform closes that gap permanently.

“AI can fabricate a face or clone a voice, but it cannot replicate a decade of real digital behavior,” said Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove. “The Prove Identity Platform is built on 12 years of authenticated identity history covering 90% of the world’s digitally active adults, and that foundation compounds with every interaction. That is the model the AI economy requires, and what we’ve spent the last decade building.”

All Prove solutions now run on the Prove Identity Platform, which includes three core components embedded by default:

Prove Key Management provides adaptive authentication, binding cryptographic keys to user devices and intelligently orchestrating authentication to deliver seamless experiences while meeting the most stringent security and regulatory requirements.

provides adaptive authentication, binding cryptographic keys to user devices and intelligently orchestrating authentication to deliver seamless experiences while meeting the most stringent security and regulatory requirements. Prove Identity Manager delivers proactive identity monitoring and real-time alerts on key lifecycle events such as device, phone number, and carrier changes.

delivers proactive identity monitoring and real-time alerts on key lifecycle events such as device, phone number, and carrier changes. Prove Global Fraud Policy provides advanced fraud protection by turning network intelligence and real-world fraud insights into a unified defense that adapts to emerging threats.

“By 2030, there will be 4 to 40 AI agents acting on behalf of every human on the planet, and none of them should be allowed to act without continuously verified identity behind them,” said Richard Crone, CEO, Crone Consulting.

“After-the-fact compensating controls can’t keep pace with the exponential rise of agentic fraud, purchase hallucinations, and prompt-injection attacks. The Prove Identity Platform delivers the active, bank-grade security that agentic commerce requires. It is protection that doesn’t just persist, but compounds, building a more complete picture of every user with every verified interaction,” Crone continued.

With this launch, Prove also expands its agentic solution suite, a set of tools for building and securing AI-agent-driven experiences. The suite extends Prove’s persistent identity foundation into agentic workflows, embedding cryptographically signed consent directly into the identity token so it travels with every agent action. A single token call delivers proof of humanity, proof of consent, and proof of authorization simultaneously. It is built on open protocols already integrated across AI frameworks, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Salesforce.

“Our customers expect a digital experience that is both seamless and secure, and in gaming, the stakes for getting identity right are exceptionally high,” said John Snyder, Senior Manager, Product at BetMGM.

“With Prove’s Pre-Fill and Unified Authentication solutions on the Prove Identity Platform, we’re streamlining onboarding, enabling seamless authentication, and strengthening fraud protection, all while reducing friction. This partnership allows us to turn identity into a true strategic advantage and set a new benchmark for trusted digital experiences in gaming,” Snyder concluded.