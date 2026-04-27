Hackers claim millions of records stolen in ADT breach

ADT, a Florida-based provider of alarm monitoring solutions, confirmed that hackers breached its systems and accessed a portion of customer data.

According to a company statement, unauthorized access was detected on April 20 and affected “a limited set of customer and prospective customer data.”

ADT said it immediately launched a forensic investigation with third-party cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement authorities.

“The investigation confirmed that the information involved was limited to names, phone numbers, and addresses. In a small percentage of cases, dates of birth and the last four digits of Social Security numbers or Tax IDs were included,” ADT noted.

No payment information, including bank account or credit card data, was accessed, and customer security systems were not affected, it added.

ADT stated that it has notified all impacted individuals and will offer complimentary identity protection services as appropriate.

Although the company noted multiple times that only a limited set of data was accessed, the ShinyHunters, a notorious hacking group, claimed responsibility for the breach on its leak site, alleging that more than 10 million records containing PII and other internal corporate data were compromised.

“This is a final warning to reach out by 27 Apr 2026 before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that will come your way,” reads the group’s data leak site.

The incident has also been added to Have I Been Pwned, which indicates that approximately 5.5 million records may have been exposed.

This is not the first time the company has been targeted by a cyberattack, with a similar incident reported in 2024.

ADT would be among the latest victims of the ShinyHunters, which have taken responsibility in recent months for breaches involving the European Commission, Aura, Rockstar Games, and Salesforce, among others.

Despite arrests and lengthy prison sentences for some members, the group’s activity shows no signs of slowing.