Proxmox Backup Server 4.2 arrives with S3 storage support and parallel sync jobs

Proxmox Backup Server 4.2 is a maintenance and feature update built on Debian 13.4 “Trixie” that adds S3-compatible object storage as a supported backend and introduces parallel processing for sync jobs.

The server ships the new version with Linux kernel 7.0 as the stable default and ZFS 2.4 for storage operations. Updated packages, broader hardware support, and security fixes accompany the kernel and filesystem changes.

S3 object storage joins the supported backends

S3-compatible object stores are now an officially supported backup storage backend in Proxmox Backup Server. Administrators using S3-backed datastores can track request counts and traffic statistics from inside the product, with the counters surfaced in the datastore summary view. The data helps operators spot unusual traffic volume early and gives them a view of how an object store is being used over time.

The addition opens the door to Proxmox deployments that send backup data to MinIO, Ceph RGW, AWS S3, and other compatible services without relying on third-party gateways or workarounds.

Sync jobs gain encryption and concurrency

Sync jobs, which copy backup data between Proxmox Backup Server instances, receive two notable changes in 4.2. Push sync jobs can be configured to encrypt snapshots on the fly before transmitting them to a remote datastore, a setup aimed at scenarios where the receiving server sits in a less trusted environment. Pull sync jobs gain the matching capability to decrypt snapshots that were encrypted on remote datastores. Tape encryption keys and sync encryption keys are now administered through a single centralized panel.

Concurrency arrives by way of a new worker-threads property. Sync jobs can process several backup groups in parallel, which Proxmox says raises throughput on high-latency network links and helps work around HTTP/2 connection limits that previously bottlenecked transfers. Logging output for sync jobs has been reworked with contextual prefixes and improved visibility for push operations.

Reorganizing backups without leaving the datastore

Version 4.2 lets administrators move backup groups and namespaces to different locations within the same datastore. Per-group locking runs during the operation to keep data consistent. The capability gives operators a way to restructure existing backup hierarchies without resorting to manual file manipulation or off-product scripting.

Availability

Proxmox Backup Server 4.2 is available for download as an ISO image that installs on bare-metal hardware through the project’s installation wizard. Existing deployments can move to 4.2 through the standard APT package management system, and the software can also be installed on top of an existing Debian system.

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