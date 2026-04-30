Hackers arrested for stealing and reselling 600,000 Roblox accounts

Ukrainian police detained three suspects accused of hacking into Roblox accounts and reselling the data on Russian websites, with payments made in cryptocurrency.

Police raid (Source: The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine)

“Prosecutors of the Lviv region, together with the cyber police and the Security Service of Ukraine, have stopped the activities of a group that gained access to other people’s gaming accounts and used them as a source of income,” The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine wrote in a statement.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old resident of Drohobych, Lviv Oblast, is believed to be the mastermind of the scheme, working with two friends aged 21 and 22.

From October 2025 to January 2026, suspects are believed to have accessed more than 600,000 Roblox user accounts, selecting those that could be resold at higher prices. During investigative actions, 357 files with such accounts were discovered.

Authorities state that the group used stolen login data and malicious software to gain access. Some tools were disguised as game-related programs, which helped them collect user credentials.

“For many, such accounts hold not only gaming value but also financial value due to accumulated resources and purchased items,” official said.

Law enforcement carried out 10 searches at locations linked to the suspects. In the raids, officers seized computers, mobile phones, storage devices, bank cards, and written records. They also recovered cash, including about $30,000 and more than €2,500.

Prosecutors estimate the group earned close to 10 million Ukrainian hryvnias, which is roughly $227,000.

The suspects are charged with theft and unauthorized interference with computer systems and could face up to 15 years in prison.