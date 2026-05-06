Intel 471 speeds threat hunting and remediation with Retroactive Threat Detections

Intel 471 has announced Retroactive Threat Detections (RTD), a new capability within its Verity471 platform. RTD helps security teams quickly understand the impact of new threats on their environments. This transforms static intelligence reports into actionable answers within minutes, enabling faster confirmation of compromise and remediation.

RTD generated query configured for multiple tools, delivered within the Verity471 report to retain CTI context. (Source: Intel 471)

When a new threat surfaces, every CISO faces the same question: “Were we affected?” Answering this has historically meant pulling analysts off other work to manually extract indicators, build custom queries for each detection tool, and search historical logs across platforms. This process delays response, extends attacker dwell time, and ties up the most experienced people on the team. RTD eliminates the manual work, dynamically translating IOCs into ready-to-run detection queries tailored for all major endpoint detection and response (EDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms.

“The question every security team gets when a new threat breaks is around if they were hit and how fast they knew,” said Brandon Hoffman, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Intel 471. “RTD’s ability to immediately turn intelligence workflows into detections that are executable across the entire security stack, immediately answers this question and dramatically shortens this window of uncertainty so teams can act fast.”

RTD enables teams to confirm past intrusions, escalate response against an active threat, or trigger a proactive threat hunt. Because RTD queries are built on Intel 471’s proprietary adversary intelligence, customers get actionable, proprietary intelligence that can be immediately operationalized across their core EDR and SIEM platforms, something that off-the-shelf feeds simply can’t produce.

“Our customers don’t need more intelligence, they need intelligence that immediately transfers into defensive action,” said Michael DeBolt, President and Chief Intelligence Officer of Intel 471. “RTD is how we help them do that, with measurable improvements in response time and analyst productivity.”

RTD is exclusively available to Verity471 customers and comes on the heels of Intel 471’s Cyber Threat Exposure Bundle launch, which combines Attack Surface Exposure, Third-Party Exposure and Brand Exposure into a single solution.