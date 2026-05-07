Red Hat Enterprise Linux adds post-quantum security and AI-driven automation in latest releases
Red Hat has announced the upcoming general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8. Building on the innovation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, the latest versions help address security threats, speed AI innovation and minimize operational drift.
What Red Hat announced
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 provide a strategic and durable operating system (OS) platform that unifies IT operations across the hybrid cloud with security in mind. By enhancing confidential computing capabilities in the OS foundation, Red Hat provides a trusted environment for AI workloads, helping to protect sensitive data while it’s being processed in memory and CPU.
Other security features like post-quantum cryptography and sealed images, a new technology preview capability enabled by image mode, further support this trusted foundation for critical production workloads. Additionally, AI-guided automation smooths complex upgrades and image mode enhancements boost workflow innovation.
Why it matters
The gap between traditional system reliability and IT breakthroughs like AI and quantum computing continues to widen as infrastructure evolves toward autonomous systems and faster, container-based image workflows. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 provide the operational guardrails and precision management to address these needs, helping to deliver innovation without compromising security or sovereignty.
The latest versions of the enterprise Linux platform strengthen system security in the face of quantum threats and automate the time-consuming and stressful upgrade process, reducing manual maintenance and enabling IT teams to focus on supporting strategic high-value architecture. Customers can also gain greater choice and control over hardware-rooted security with sealed images, enabling customers to sign container images at build-time so that systems only start verified, trusted images chosen by the customer.
“Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 directly address the balancing act between the speed of AI innovation and the rigors of enterprise security, turning complex operational hurdles into automated, repeatable processes,” said Gunnar Hellekson, VP and GM, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat. “By integrating post-quantum cryptography and AI-driven upgrade tools, we’re helping our customers confidently push into computing’s future with defenses against emerging threats and the ability to consistently and reliably scale AI workloads across the hybrid cloud.”
Key takeaways
- A new era of foundational security: Red Hat helps prepare systems against emerging threats in quantum computing with post-quantum cryptography, integrating National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards. Confidential computing protects sensitive workloads, shielding data and configuring AI to support organizations in using sensitive data in the cloud while addressing privacy requirements.
- AI-assisted automation and upgrades: Red Hat bridges admin skills gaps with Red Hat Ansible Certified Content and the Red Hat Enterprise Linux upgrade system role, automating complex in-place upgrades by packaging accumulated best practices into a “fail fast then iterate” approach to reduce downtime and limit human error.
- Accelerated delivery with image-based workflows: Image mode enhancements drive consistency in building, deploying and managing Red Hat Enterprise Linux using container technologies, helping to contain system drift and maintain control over maintenance schedules.
Deeper details: Building the intelligent foundation
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 are engineered to reduce the friction between modern development and mission-critical operations:
- Future-ready security: Red Hat Certificate System 11.0, available alongside Red Hat Enterprise Linux, introduces quantum-resistant signatures to help organizations meet emerging NIST standards and resist “harvest now, decrypt later.”
- Boost visibility against threats: Red Hat and CrowdStrike customers have access to over 2,300 new malware signatures, enhancing malware detection and enabling a more proactive security posture.
- Solve issues faster: Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for Red Hat Satellite (technology preview), Red Hat Enterprise Linux (developer preview) and Red Hat Lightspeed (developer preview), offer an AI-ready approach to Linux management. AI agents can securely tap into real-time Linux data, so administrators can manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems using natural language and automated, multi-step workflows backed by safety guardrails.
- Address IT skills gaps: goose, an open source agent, is now available in the extensions repository to connect multiple MCP servers into a single command-line assistant, helping IT teams transition from manual troubleshooting to high-velocity, automated infrastructure management with confidence and precision.
- Accelerate innovation, govern integrity: Red Hat Satellite 6.19 strengthens sovereign control with general availability of local vulnerability triage for air-gapped environments and introduces AI-assisted troubleshooting via the MCP server for Satellite, which is all supported by an optional extra 12 months of Extended Update Support (EUS) for long-term operational security.
- AI-assisted automated upgrades: Deploying Red Hat Enterprise Linux best practices for in-place OS upgrades is simplified with the introduction of a new Red Hat Enterprise Linux upgrade system role, available as a Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection, and secure self-service upgrades using Ansible Automation Platform for a smoother and more reliable experience.
- Pre-download updates with image mode: To enhance control over large-scale Red Hat Enterprise Linux estates, administrators can download platform updates without immediate application, allowing them to determine when and how to apply these patches to better manage system uptime.