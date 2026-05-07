Red Hat Enterprise Linux adds post-quantum security and AI-driven automation in latest releases

Red Hat has announced the upcoming general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8. Building on the innovation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, the latest versions help address security threats, speed AI innovation and minimize operational drift.

What Red Hat announced

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 provide a strategic and durable operating system (OS) platform that unifies IT operations across the hybrid cloud with security in mind. By enhancing confidential computing capabilities in the OS foundation, Red Hat provides a trusted environment for AI workloads, helping to protect sensitive data while it’s being processed in memory and CPU.

Other security features like post-quantum cryptography and sealed images, a new technology preview capability enabled by image mode, further support this trusted foundation for critical production workloads. Additionally, AI-guided automation smooths complex upgrades and image mode enhancements boost workflow innovation.

Why it matters

The gap between traditional system reliability and IT breakthroughs like AI and quantum computing continues to widen as infrastructure evolves toward autonomous systems and faster, container-based image workflows. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 provide the operational guardrails and precision management to address these needs, helping to deliver innovation without compromising security or sovereignty.

The latest versions of the enterprise Linux platform strengthen system security in the face of quantum threats and automate the time-consuming and stressful upgrade process, reducing manual maintenance and enabling IT teams to focus on supporting strategic high-value architecture. Customers can also gain greater choice and control over hardware-rooted security with sealed images, enabling customers to sign container images at build-time so that systems only start verified, trusted images chosen by the customer.

“Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 directly address the balancing act between the speed of AI innovation and the rigors of enterprise security, turning complex operational hurdles into automated, repeatable processes,” said Gunnar Hellekson, VP and GM, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat. “By integrating post-quantum cryptography and AI-driven upgrade tools, we’re helping our customers confidently push into computing’s future with defenses against emerging threats and the ability to consistently and reliably scale AI workloads across the hybrid cloud.”

Key takeaways

A new era of foundational security: Red Hat helps prepare systems against emerging threats in quantum computing with post-quantum cryptography, integrating National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards. Confidential computing protects sensitive workloads, shielding data and configuring AI to support organizations in using sensitive data in the cloud while addressing privacy requirements.

Red Hat helps prepare systems against emerging threats in quantum computing with post-quantum cryptography, integrating National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards. Confidential computing protects sensitive workloads, shielding data and configuring AI to support organizations in using sensitive data in the cloud while addressing privacy requirements. AI-assisted automation and upgrades: Red Hat bridges admin skills gaps with Red Hat Ansible Certified Content and the Red Hat Enterprise Linux upgrade system role, automating complex in-place upgrades by packaging accumulated best practices into a “fail fast then iterate” approach to reduce downtime and limit human error.

Red Hat bridges admin skills gaps with Red Hat Ansible Certified Content and the Red Hat Enterprise Linux upgrade system role, automating complex in-place upgrades by packaging accumulated best practices into a “fail fast then iterate” approach to reduce downtime and limit human error. Accelerated delivery with image-based workflows: Image mode enhancements drive consistency in building, deploying and managing Red Hat Enterprise Linux using container technologies, helping to contain system drift and maintain control over maintenance schedules.

Deeper details: Building the intelligent foundation

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 are engineered to reduce the friction between modern development and mission-critical operations: