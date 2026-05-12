Škoda confirms unauthorized access to its online shop

Car manufacturer Škoda discovered that attackers had exploited a vulnerability in its online shop software and gained temporary unauthorized access to the system.

What happened?

After discovering the incident, the company took the shop offline as a precautionary measure, fixed the vulnerability, referred the incident to a specialized IT forensics team for technical analysis, and reported it to the data protection supervisory authority.

“Technical analysis has revealed that access to data stored in the shop was theoretically possible. However, due to the nature of the existing protocols, it is not possible to retrospectively determine in detail whether and to what extent data was actually copied or accessed,” Škoda explained.

The Škoda online shop processes names and addresses, contact details such as email addresses and phone numbers, order information, and login credentials for customer accounts. According to the company, passwords were stored as cryptographic hashes. Credit card details are processed by the respective payment service providers and, based on current information, direct access to those details was not possible.

What can you do?

“As a precaution, we recommend taking some simple measures to further secure your accounts. If you currently use the same or very similar passwords for your Škoda online shop login across various online services, it is advisable to change those passwords immediately and use unique login credentials for each service,” the company advised.

Škoda also recommends watching for suspicious emails, text messages, or phone calls related to online shop orders. Customers should not share login details, click on unknown links, or open suspicious attachments. The company also advises checking bank and credit card statements regularly and reporting any suspicious activity immediately.