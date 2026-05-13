Versa CSPM brings continuous visibility to cloud risk and compliance exposure

Versa has announced Versa Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), extending the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform to provide continuous visibility, prioritization, and remediation of cloud risk across environments.

With CSPM, Versa combines secure access protection and cloud posture risk on a single platform, delivering the visibility security teams need to quantify and reduce enterprise cyber exposure.

For years, security has evolved in silos. Access is protected, but cloud misconfiguration risk remains fragmented and hard to see. Access security alone is not enough. Versa CSPM adds continuous visibility into the cloud risks that cause most breaches.

From secure access to unified risk intelligence

Versa CSPM continuously identifies, assesses, prioritizes and remediates misconfigurations and compliance risks across major multi-cloud environments, including Google Cloud Platform, Azure, AWS, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It continuously evaluates cloud configurations in real time, checks them against widely used security standards, and prioritizes risks based on severity and exposure, not alert volume. Security teams can drill down from high-level dashboards to specific resources and remediation actions.

Combined with Versa Universal SASE, the platform brings cloud posture risk and access risk into a more unified operational view across the enterprise, helping close visibility gaps created by fragmented point tools.

“Cloud risk and access risk are two sides of the same exposure, and security teams cannot afford to manage them in separate tools,” said Anusha Vaidyanathan, Senior Director, Product Management, Versa.

“Most enterprises today look at access and cloud posture through entirely different consoles, with no shared context. Versa CSPM brings them together on a single platform, extending the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform with continuous cloud risk assessment alongside our existing access protection, so security teams can quantify and reduce enterprise exposure faster, with less complexity,” Vaidyanathan continued.

Key capabilities include: