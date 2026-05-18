Game over for 74 suspected scammers after Dutch cops plastered their faces on billboards

The Dutch police’s Game Over?! campaign, which publicly displays images of suspected fraudsters to encourage self-surrenders and gather public tips, is proving successful, with the identities of 74 of the 100 suspects shown already identified.

A digital display promoting the Dutch police’s Game Over?! campaign (Source: Politie)

Launched in March 2026, the campaign displays blurred photos of 100 suspected fraudsters on billboards along motorways, petrol stations, and supermarkets, as well as in television and online advertisements, giving those featured two weeks to surrender before the images are unblurred.

According to Dutch police, 34 of the identified suspects voluntarily reported to authorities, while the remaining suspects were identified through information provided by the public. Police said they received more than 500 tips during the campaign.

“38 suspects have been questioned. In the remaining cases, questioning is scheduled or the investigation is still ongoing. In six cases, a suspect was arrested,” police stated.

An arrest may be necessary if a suspect fails to appear for questioning or is linked to multiple offenses. Police reported that the suspects involved are between 14 and 42 years old, with an average age of 22.

The operation targets fraud schemes involving people posing as police officers or bank employees. In these cases, victims are contacted and persuaded to hand over bank cards, login credentials, cash, or valuables. Elderly people are often targeted in these scams.

The dedicated campaign website received more than 2 million visits, while campaign advertisements on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms generated more than 54 million views combined.

“This form of crime affects a large number of victims. It has a huge impact on both the victims and society,” said Anne Jan Oosterheert, Portfolio Holder for Online Crime at the police.

“The goal of Game Over?! is therefore to identify and prosecute suspects. With the identification of 74 suspects, this goal has been achieved, and we are very satisfied and grateful for all the help we have received from citizens,” Oosterheert added.

The images of the 26 suspects who remain unidentified continue to be displayed online.