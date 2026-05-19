iProov brings identity verification to video meetings to reduce fraud risks

iProov has launched iProov Verified Meetings, a new solution that enables organizations to verify the identity of video call participants without adding friction to the user experience.

Video meetings have become a trusted and scalable communication channel, but attackers are increasingly exploiting them through AI-generated deepfake and injection attacks, creating new fraud risks. Verified Meetings addresses these threats by helping organizations confirm participant identities before meetings begin. The solution is part of the iProov Workforce Solutions Suite and supports the Workforce “Pre-Join” journey.

Organizations rely on video conferencing for everything from routine business meetings to customer onboarding, remote hiring, account recovery, and financial approvals. Each of these interactions can carry significant risk. Two recent high-profile examples demonstrate how the video call has become a vulnerable part of the digital attack surface: global engineering company, Arup, saw a deepfake video call cost the firm $25 million, while North Korea–linked operatives have infiltrated hundreds of organizations using synthetic media in remote interviews.

Generative AI is the driving force behind this shift. Easily accessible and low-cost tools enable attackers to create highly convincing deepfakes that are undetectable by the human eye. They are often paired with virtual camera environments, enabling attackers to deceive both people and platforms. Without a way to authenticate the human behind the screen, the video call is now one of the fastest-growing attack vectors and a primary entry point for fraud, infiltration, and social engineering.

“Video has become the standard way of communicating for business and consumers alike, from meeting with colleagues and suppliers to hiring, onboarding, and approving financial transactions,” said Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov.

“But organizations still largely assume that seeing a person on screen means they’re real. That assumption no longer holds. Deepfakes are now easy to create and very difficult to detect, making deception in video interactions both scalable and hard to stop. Organizations must be confident about who they’re really engaging with. iProov Verified Meetings provides that capability, enabling organizations to authenticate that participants are real people using real cameras while protecting the integrity of critical interactions,” Bud continued.

iProov’s deepfake detection is embedded directly into video conferencing platforms, so that hosts can assess the authenticity of a participant in real-time without interrupting the flow of the call. As a result, organizations can close off the video call as a fraud entry point by detecting deepfakes before funds are distributed, candidates are hired, or access is granted. The solution also provides continuous protection through multi-layered detection that evolves alongside emerging threats.

Delivered as a native plugin for video conferencing platforms, iProov Verified Meetings analyzes the live video stream in real time when triggered by the host across two dimensions: imagery analysis to detect deepfakes and presentation attacks, and hardware integrity verification to confirm the video originates from a physical camera rather than a virtual environment.

The check runs silently in the background, with the participant unaware they are being checked and the result appearing directly in the host’s interface as a simple Red, Amber, or Green (RAG) status, to inform clear and immediate decision-making. This prevents attackers from being alerted and ensures accessibility for all users.

iProov Verified Meetings is supported by the iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC), which delivers continuous threat intelligence and adaptive defense. A dedicated team of biometric scientists, threat intelligence experts, and red teamers continuously monitors emerging attack methods and updates detection capabilities in real time.