Virtru centers file collaboration around data-level protection

Virtru unveiled Virtru Collaborate, a new offering that eliminates that tradeoff, a FedRAMP authorized space where sensitive files are encrypted and protected by the Trusted Data Format (TDF), and where that protection travels seamlessly with the data as teams work together across organizational boundaries.

Virtru Collaborate is the first solution built on the new Virtru Platform, a next-generation architecture powered by TDF, the open standard for data-centric protection. The platform embeds policy, encryption, and access controls directly into data objects, enabling an entirely new class of applications where sensitive information can be simultaneously protected and productive. Virtru Collaborate brings that architecture to file collaboration; additional platform capabilities spanning search, analytics, and AI-governed workflows will follow.

Unlike traditional data vaults, Virtru Collaborate is not where files go to be locked away. Instead, Virtru Collaborate is built for information sharing and team productivity — a place where sensitive data arrives under its own policy, is stored, shared, and worked on across organizational boundaries, and remains under the workspace owner’s cryptographic control throughout its entire lifecycle.

Virtru Collaborate is designed for when compliance is not optional, and collaboration is not negotiable. This is especially relevant for defense contractors navigating CMMC and ITAR, financial institutions operating under GLBA, FINRA, and GDPR, legal teams managing CJIS-sensitive matters and M&A transactions, and healthcare organizations sharing patient data under HIPAA.

Key capabilities include:

Instant workspace creation: Spin up FedRAMP Authorized, PCI-compliant workspaces on demand, governed environments ready for sensitive collaboration in minutes, not months.

Spin up FedRAMP Authorized, PCI-compliant workspaces on demand, governed environments ready for sensitive collaboration in minutes, not months. Keep control of data beyond the workspace: Virtru Collaborate binds access policy to the data itself, not the environment around it. Entitlements travel with the file wherever it goes. Revoke a user from the workspace, and their ability to decrypt any data tied to it disappears instantly, no re-classification, no re-encryption.

Virtru Collaborate binds access policy to the data itself, not the environment around it. Entitlements travel with the file wherever it goes. Revoke a user from the workspace, and their ability to decrypt any data tied to it disappears instantly, no re-classification, no re-encryption. Govern human and non-human access the same way: APIs and SDKs give developers direct access to workspace data, while MCP integrations let AI agents do the same. In each case, the same attribute-based controls apply. Grant or revoke access for any identity, human or non-human, independently and instantly.

APIs and SDKs give developers direct access to workspace data, while MCP integrations let AI agents do the same. In each case, the same attribute-based controls apply. Grant or revoke access for any identity, human or non-human, independently and instantly. Store and organize sensitive files: Streamline project collaboration with intuitive file storage, folder organization, and persistent data governance.

Streamline project collaboration with intuitive file storage, folder organization, and persistent data governance. Cost-effective compliance: Consolidate sensitive file storage with complete auditability, without the cost burden of Microsoft GCC High, while meeting the most demanding regulatory requirements, like CMMC Level 2.

Consolidate sensitive file storage with complete auditability, without the cost burden of Microsoft GCC High, while meeting the most demanding regulatory requirements, like CMMC Level 2. Maintain control of sensitive data shared with others: Revoke access at any time, closing the governance gaps that emerge when sensitive files proliferate across Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, email, cloud drives, and partner environments.

“Virtru Collaborate is unique because its data protection capabilities exist to enable productivity, not prevent it,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “Virtru Collaborate is where your most sensitive files live, move, and create value — with protection woven into the data itself, not bolted on at the perimeter. And it’s just the beginning of what the platform makes possible.”

Virtru Collaborate is powered by TDF, the open standard already proven in the world’s most demanding security environments. More than 6,000 organizations across the public and private sectors, including the U.S. Department of War, JPMorganChase, and Salesforce, trust Virtru’s data-centric security model to protect their most sensitive information while keeping it in motion.

“The goal of most data security products is to prevent sensitive data from being lost or stolen. The harder question most DLP and DSPM companies have avoided is what happens when you need to share data. Virtru Collaborate is significant because it answers that question architecturally: protection is embedded in the data itself, not in the environment around it. That’s a fundamentally different model, and it’s the one regulated industries have been waiting for,” said Cole Grolmus, Founder of Strategy of Security.