Why a push for encryption backdoors is a global security risk

Governments in the UK, US, and Europe are pressuring tech companies to weaken encryption in the name of security. The latest push from the UK government demanding Apple create a backdoor to encrypted iCloud data is just one example, one that should alarm privacy advocates, businesses, and governments.

In this Help Net Security video, professor Nigel Smart, Chief Academic Officer at Zama and a leading expert in cryptography, warns that these measures don’t just threaten individual privacy but could backfire on governments by exposing their sensitive data to cyber threats.

Strong encryption enables citizens, companies, and governments to secure their data and conversations. It allows whistleblowers to report safely, victims to seek help without fear, and persecuted groups to organize without risk. Once created, backdoors become prime targets, posing a security risk for private individuals and governments.