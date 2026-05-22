Versa extends zero trust principles to AI agents and MCP workflows

Versa has introduced a patent-pending zero trust architecture for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), applying zero trust principles to AI execution. The company said every AI-generated action is validated against user identity, role-based access controls, and system policies before execution, with human approval required when defined by administrators.

The launch addresses a growing challenge as enterprises deploy agentic AI systems. A single prompt can trigger multiple actions across network and security environments, reducing visibility into how tasks are executed. Systems can also misinterpret intent or generate unintended actions, creating operational and security concerns.

As Gartner noted in a recent report, “AI has introduced a new, high-volume class of digital users in the form of agents that traditional SSE/SASE Platforms were not built to secure.”

The zero trust MCP architecture is delivered within Versa Verbo, the company’s AI-powered operations co-pilot, and is integrated with the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform. Together, they deliver zero trust AI execution with AI-powered event correlation, anomaly detection, and guided troubleshooting, enabling enterprises to adopt AI-driven operations in production environments without sacrificing control.

Administrators define policies in advance that determine which agent actions execute automatically, which require human approval, and which are blocked, based on user identity, role, system context, action type, and risk level. Every approved action is logged with full attribution, giving operators visibility, auditability, and policy-driven control without creating bottlenecks in AI-driven operations.

“Enterprise AI is at an inflection point,” said Sridhar Iyer, Senior Director, AI and ML, Versa. “Until every agent action can be verified, AI in production can turn into a liability, not an advantage. Versa is solving that head-on, and we believe Zero Trust is the only viable architecture for trustworthy agentic AI.”

This announcement represents the next step in Versa’s multi-year AI innovation strategy, which began with the launch of its open-source MCP Server in April 2025, enabling secure access between LLMs and Versa tools and APIs to improve contextual awareness and operational efficiency, and continued with the introduction of agentic capabilities in Verbo in late 2025. Versa will continue to evolve its capabilities, extending from per-action validation toward policy-driven automation and deeper operational visibility as enterprise adoption of AI matures.

Versa Verbo supports SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid deployments, giving organizations control over model selection, data locality, and processing environments.