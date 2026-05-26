Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 26, 2026

Application Security Engineer

IG Group | India | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will assess the security of web, mobile, and cloud applications through penetration testing, secure code reviews, threat modeling, and architecture reviews. Responsibilities also include integrating security into CI/CD pipelines, managing vulnerability remediation, supporting purple team activities, training developers on secure coding practices, and assisting with application security incident response.

CISO

LianLian | Austria | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead cybersecurity governance, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience efforts, including DORA and MiCA requirements. Responsibilities include overseeing security monitoring, incident response, resilience testing, business continuity, and digital asset security, including wallet, key, and third-party custody controls.

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Cyber Security Engineer

MetaComp | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will strengthen identity, endpoint, application, and cloud security through SSO, MFA, MDM, DevSecOps, and secrets management initiatives. Responsibilities also include improving threat detection and hunting capabilities, supporting purple team activities, building security automation, and maintaining security controls and compliance standards.

Fraud Investigations & Digital Forensics Manager

ADIB | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Fraud Investigations & Digital Forensics Manager, you will lead and support fraud investigations and digital forensic activities, including investigating suspected fraud cases, identifying root causes, documenting findings, and recommending remediation actions. Responsibilities include conducting IT and digital forensic investigations, using data analytics to support investigations, maintaining investigation procedures, and coordinating with internal stakeholders to gather information and address control gaps.

GRC Manager

Sigma | USA | On-site – View job details

As a GRC Manager, you will lead governance, risk, and compliance programs by developing policies, oversight frameworks, and reporting processes aligned with business objectives. You will manage enterprise risk activities, including risk assessments, business continuity planning, disaster recovery, and third-party risk management.

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Red Team Operator

Swift | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Red Team Operator, you will execute adversary simulations and penetration tests across enterprise, cloud, and hybrid environments. Responsibilities include supporting the full attack lifecycle, managing red team infrastructure, developing custom tooling, researching evasion techniques, and aligning operations with frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK and TIBER.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer / CSET Team

Scientific Research Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer / CSET Team, you will support offensive security and red team operations by conducting adversarial emulation exercises using real-world tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Responsibilities include executing red team engagements from planning through reporting, performing security assessments, and providing security engineering guidance and risk reduction recommendations.

Senior Embedded Security Engineer

Cellebrite | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Embedded Security Engineer, you will develop and maintain custom Linux images and Board Support Package (BSP) components for embedded platforms used in digital forensics and law enforcement environments. Responsibilities include improving platform security, identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities, and working with research teams to address security challenges in mobile devices.

Senior Information Security Analyst

TreviPay | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Analyst, you will monitor and investigate security alerts from tools such as SIEM, EDR, IDS/IPS, and CSPM platforms, validate incidents, and support or lead response activities including containment, remediation, and recovery. Responsibilities include developing detection logic and response playbooks, maintaining security tools and platforms, and working with IT and engineering teams to strengthen security controls and address vulnerabilities.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Perma Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will manage and secure enterprise network environments with a focus on Palo Alto and Fortinet platforms. Responsibilities include configuring and maintaining firewalls and VPNs, troubleshooting complex network and security issues, improving security policies and automation, monitoring security events, and supporting assessments and compliance efforts.

Senior Penetration Tester

BreachLock | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will perform web application, API, and mobile security assessments with a focus on manual testing techniques, including business logic flaws, authentication weaknesses, authorization issues, and complex attack paths. Responsibilities also include internal and external network assessments and assumed breach engagements involving Active Directory enumeration, lateral movement, privilege escalation, and post-exploitation activities.

Senior Security Consultant (Android Malware Reverse Engineering)

NetSPI | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Consultant focused on Android malware reverse engineering, you will analyze and reverse engineer Android applications, deliver findings to clients, and help develop remediation strategies to improve security posture. Responsibilities include researching new reverse engineering techniques and tools, contributing to service development and thought leadership initiatives, supporting pre-sales activities, and providing technical guidance to internal teams.

Senior Security Engineer

PheedLoop | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will lead internal red team activities and security testing across applications, infrastructure, and users to identify weaknesses and drive remediation. Responsibilities include conducting attack simulations, strengthening software supply chain security, improving endpoint security, leading incident response and threat hunting efforts, and developing security processes and playbooks.

Systems Cybersecurity Test Engineer

Chipright | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Systems Cybersecurity Test Engineer, you will design and execute cybersecurity-focused test strategies to validate both functional and security requirements across complex systems. Responsibilities include threat modeling, risk assessments, penetration and fuzz testing, attack analysis, and working with cross-functional teams to strengthen product security and support test automation efforts.

Threat Hunter

Nebulock | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Hunter, you will conduct structured threat hunts across endpoint, identity, and log telemetry to identify post-compromise activity, lateral movement, and insider threats. You will develop hunt hypotheses, refine detection methods, and work with design partners to validate findings and improve detection coverage.