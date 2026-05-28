OpenAI prepares ChatGPT for the election misinformation wave

AI-generated election misinformation could shape public opinion and influence the lives of millions of people. To address those risks, OpenAI outlined a series of safeguards ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

The company said its efforts will focus on helping users access voting information, supporting cybersecurity defenders, and improving transparency around AI-generated content.

“People already use ChatGPT to ask practical questions in their preferred languages about civic events: how to register, where to vote, what deadlines apply, what’s happening with a developing news event, or where to find official election results,” OpenAI said.

Beginning this fall in the United States and Brazil, ChatGPT will provide live election results from The Associated Press as vote counts are reported on election night.

In the United States, OpenAI will partner with Democracy Works to provide voting and registration information, including polling locations and other election logistics, when users ask election-related questions.

“Globally, we will continue to refine the way web search surfaces helpful information with source links,” the company added.

Researchers recently found that generative AI systems can produce election misinformation when prompted in specific ways, raising concerns about how AI could influence public opinion and spread deceptive political content.

OpenAI also warned that people are increasingly using AI tools to create content shared on social media, messaging apps, and websites, adding to concerns about misleading deepfakes and manipulated media.

“To help combat misleading ‘deepfakes’, we are investing in a multi-layered provenance approach that will equip people to verify whether content they’re seeing has been created or modified with AI,” the company stated.

Last week, OpenAI introduced a partnership to bring SynthID digital watermarks to images generated through ChatGPT, Codex, and the OpenAI API. The watermark is designed to remain detectable even after screenshots or image modifications.

OpenAI also stated that it will continue restricting the use of its tools for political impersonation, voter suppression, and deceptive campaign activity. The company added that it is working on systems designed to improve transparency around AI-generated content and synthetic media.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly been accused of trying to destabilize countries backing Kyiv through cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and other forms of pressure.

Last year, ahead of Germany’s election, Russian-linked bot networks circulated fake videos and fabricated media reports in what German authorities described as a coordinated interference campaign aimed at influencing public debate.

“We believe it’s important that people can use AI systems to learn about, explore, and discuss political issues while limiting misuse by bad actors,” OpenAI concluded.