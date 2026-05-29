Building a risk-based vulnerability management program that scales

In this Help Net Security video, Shankar Somasundaram, CEO at Asimily, explains how to build a risk-based vulnerability program. He notes that vulnerabilities are exploding by an order of magnitude in the age of AI-driven attacks, with one customer finding a thousand vulnerabilities for every one they knew about.

Patching everything is not workable, and relying on CVSS scores fails because two-thirds of published CVEs are marked high risk. Shankar walks through a better approach. Start with a thorough inventory of devices, applications, services, and data flows. Then map attack paths to see which vulnerabilities are truly reachable in your environment. Layer in exploitability data, KEV, EPSS, and business impact to narrow the list.

He covers mitigation through patching, virtual patching with NACs and firewalls, and segmentation to shrink the blast radius. He closes by recommending configuration snapshots so teams can detect drift and avoid repeating work.

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